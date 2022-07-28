AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Casio to Release PRO TREK with Biomass Plastics and Dual-Layer LCD

PRNewswire July 28, 2022

New PRO TREK Outdoor Watches with Large Display of Compass Graphics

TOKYO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today three new additions to its PRO TREK line of outdoor watches. The new PRG-340 watches all feature a dual-layer LCD that enables compass graphics to be displayed in a large, easy-to read format.

PRG-340

The exterior parts of the new PRG-340 outdoor watches incorporate biomass plastics. The watches also employ a dual-layer LCD to display compass graphics in a large, easy-to-read format.

Casio demonstrates its commitment to environmentally friendly product development by making the case, case back, band, and rotating bezel with biomass plastics,* using raw materials from castor seeds and corn. Produced from renewable resources, biomass plastics are expected to help promote the shift to circular economies and curb CO2 emissions. The bezel, which is more prone to impact than other parts, is made of a newly developed, even stronger biomass plastic.

*Biomass plastics are not used in the metal band of the PGR-340T.

The watches are also equipped with the Tough Solar charging system, which effectively converts light from the sun, fluorescent lamps and other sources to power the watch, eliminating the need to regularly replace the battery.

The new watches are designed for ease of use in mountain climbing, trekking and other outdoor activities, providing high readability with a dual-layer LCD. The bottom LCD layer displays the time and various measurements, while the top layer displays the compass in large blue graphics. The rotating bezel also makes it simple to record compass readings. Meanwhile, the movable lugs enable the watch case and band to be laid flat on a paper map to help users check their current location and chart their course. The new watches provide easy measurements of compass bearing, barometric pressure, temperature, and altitude with the push of a button.

Model

Color

Band

PRG-340-1

Black

Biomass plastics

PRG-340-3

Khaki

Biomass plastics

PRG-340T-7

Silver

Titanium alloy

PRG-340-1, PRG-340-3 and PRG-340T-7

 

Digital compass, Barometer, Altimeter

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.