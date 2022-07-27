AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Saasyan Bolsters K-12 Student Safety With AI-Powered Online Grooming Alerts

PRNewswire July 28, 2022

SYDNEY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Saasyan, a leader in AI-powered online student safety, announced today the addition of a new AI-Powered Online Grooming Alerts function.

This new function is available in Saasyan’s cloud-based, online student safety solution, Saasyan Assure and leverages a combination of natural language processing AI and other advanced analytics to detect early signs of online grooming within a student’s chat, email, and online drives.

“With the increase of technologies used in schools and the variety of online platforms available, predators have been given more opportunity to reach children. This new capability aims to help quickly identify instances of online grooming, enabling schools to act before a child is sexually exploited,” says Sidney Minassian, CEO of Saasyan.

The AI-Powered Online Grooming Alerts function detects potentially harmful common tactics used by abusers, such as:

  • Identifying when communication is between adults and children;
  • The use of sexualised language in a student’s chat, email or online drive;
  • Pressuring a child to send photos or meet in person;
  • A child sending or receiving sexually explicit material;
  • A child searching something sexual they have been asked for by their abuser; and
  • Requesting a child to keep secrets from their parents.

This new function adds to Saasyan’s AI portfolio, including the recently announced Safe Image AI that detects any images containing sexual content in a student’s online drive, helping to prevent image-based abuse, more commonly referred to as revenge porn.

By detecting and alerting schools of possible instances of online grooming and image-based abuse, Saasyan enables teachers, counsellors and IT professionals to intervene proactively.

About Saasyan

Saasyan is a leader in AI-Powered Online Student Safety.

With the mass adoption of technology in the classroom and with remote learning, the online safety of students is top of mind for parents, is a high priority for school leaders and is a non-trivial problem for school IT teams.

Saasyan helps schools ensure the online safety of their students with flexible cybersecurity controls for K-12 classrooms, advanced alerting of cyberbullying & self-harm, and easy reporting of student online activities.

Integrating with the world’s leading identity, cybersecurity and collaboration platforms already used by schools, Saasyan’s all-cloud solution is quick to setup and delivers immediate value.

Today we serve over 400,000 students across 660 government and non-government schools.

Our mission has just begun.

Learn more at Saasyan.com

SOURCE Saasyan

