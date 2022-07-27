AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GP CELLULOSE INVESTS ABOUT $80 MILLION TO INCREASE PRODUCT FLEXIBILITY AT ALABAMA RIVER MILL

PRNewswire July 28, 2022

ATLANTA, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GP Cellulose is investing about $80 million to add fluff capacity at its GP Cellulose Alabama River mill near Monroeville, Alabama. The project is being implemented in phases and when complete in late 2023, will increase the mill’s ability to produce fluff pulp. 

GP Cellulose Logo

The Alabama River mill operates two lines, one currently producing only paper pulp bales. This investment upgrades production by adding the ability for this line to also produce fluff pulp rolls. The mill’s second line was upgraded to produce both paper pulp bales and fluff pulp rolls in 2011. 

“This investment will enable GP Cellulose to address the increasing fluff pulp needs of our customers worldwide,” said Munir Abdallah, President – GP Cellulose. “The completion of this project will add capability and flexibility to our system to meet a wider range of needs and position us to grow with our customers.” 

Major aspects of the project are complete, including investments in the headbox and forming table. The final phase is underway now and includes infrastructure as well as winding and wrapping components. Plans call for the newly upgraded line to have the ability to produce fluff pulp in late 2023. Fluff pulp is used in a variety of hygienic disposable products, including baby diapers, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence and airlaid nonwovens. 

The Alabama River mill directly employs approximately 470 people. According to a Troy University study, the economic impact of the mill contributes to 1,407 full- and part-time jobs, $103.6 million in labor income and $421.3 million in total economic impact. 

About GP Cellulose  
GP Cellulose is committed to growing responsibly by meeting the evolving needs of customers worldwide with quality products, global logistics and stewardship of natural resources. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, GP Cellulose operates state-of-the-art pulp mills in the southeastern United States and has sales offices strategically located in Switzerland, the United States, Uruguay, Hong Kong and Shanghai. The company’s trusted brands include Golden Isles® fluff and Golden Isles CO®. GP Cellulose maintains diverse forestry and ecolabel certifications for customers who care deeply about the sustainability of products they purchase. Learn more at gpcellulose.com

 

SOURCE Georgia-Pacific

