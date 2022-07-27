AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit Extra Asia LIVE Ride the Paradigm Shift towards a Virtual Economy

PRNewswire July 28, 2022

Wednesday 10 August, 2022, 10am – 12nn (Hong Kong Time)

Feat. Speakers like former Financial Secretary John Tsang, representatives from Sandbox, DBS Bank, Ripple, Bowtie, StashAway and more

HONG KONG, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit Extra Asia returns to Hong Kong! Since our last event, the global economy has been on a rollercoaster ride whilst new technologies like the blockchain have drastically shifted the way we interact, transact and live in both real and virtual worlds.

This year’s Yahoo Finance! All Markets Summit Extra Asia 2022 will bring together the pioneers, creators and industry forerunners from across Asia to further explore hot topics like digital assets, NFTs, Metaverse, Web3 and how these applications will shape on the economy of tomorrow. The event will be livestreamed on Yahoo (https://hk.yahoo.com/) on Wednesday 10 August, 2022 from 10am12pm Hong Kong time.

John Tsang, Founder of Esperanza will discuss how his paradigm shift in career is matched by his leap into the metaverse with his personal Choi Yeah NFT while Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder and COO of virtual world Sandbox, discusses the prominence of avatars in our “second lives”; followed by three panel discussions of blockchain applications, the future of Web 3 and the rise of the virtual economy featuring esteemed industry mavens such as Gavin Ho, CEO of Axion Global Digits; Alfian Sharifuddin, DBS bank’s Managing Director and Head of Technology & Operations; Fred Ngan, Co-Founder & Co-CEO at insurance firm Bowtie and so, so much more.

Learn from our experts’ mistakes, success stories and insights to navigate the future of tomorrow with ease and be the next global unicorn. Stay tuned to Yahoo Finance and hope to see you all at the All Markets Summit Extra Asia LIVE!

SPEAKERS

John Tsang

Esperanza, Founder

Sébastien Borget

Sandbox, Co-founder and COO

Alfian Sharifuddin

DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, Managing Director & Head of Technology and Operations Hong Kong and Mainland China

Brooks Entwistle

Ripple, SVP Global Customer Success and Managing Director for APAC and MENA

Eddie Lau

ARTA TechFin, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Fred Ngan

Bowtie, Co-Founder & Co-CEO

Gavin Ho

Axion Global Digits, Chief Executive Officer

Jehan Chu

Kenetic, Founder & Managing Partner

Sean Rach

Hi, Co-founder

Stephanie Leung

StashAway, Director of Group Co-CIO & Head of StashAway HK

 

About Yahoo

Yahoo is a global media and tech company that reaches nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to finance, sports, shopping, gaming and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com,.

SOURCE Yahoo

