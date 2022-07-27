World Trade Centers Association and The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Further the Promotion of International Trade

Partnership provides close collaboration on creating international trade opportunities together with WTCA Members in Türkiye

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®), an international trade organization connecting over 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations in nearly 100 countries, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) last week on July 21, to formalize its cooperation in facilitating and promoting global trade combining the strengths of both TOBB’s and the WTCA’s global networks.

TOBB is the highest legal entity in the country of Türkiye, representing and guiding the private sector. It consists of 365 local chambers of commerce, industry, maritime commerce and commodity exchanges in 81 provinces and 160 counties, encompassing 1.5 million enterprises. TOBB represents the Turkish business community in the international arena and assists small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in accessing foreign markets.

Türkiye is open to international investments and is hoping the MOU and the power of the global WTCA network — along with its existing WTC businesses in Ankara and Istanbul — can help drive further corporate investments to the country and assist with trade efforts. Together with WTC Istanbul and WTC Ankara, the WTCA is excited to also collaborate with TOBB in Türkiye in support of mutual strategic initiatives and growth of the WTCA network in Türkiye.

The MOU establishes a preferred partnership between the WTCA and TOBB. Joint activities will focus on:

Organization of inbound and outbound trade missions.

Mutually offering service support for inbound and outbound trade missions to the members of each of the parties.

Augmentation of the WTCA’s outreach efforts in Türkiye.

Exchanging networking opportunities that will benefit WTCA members.

“I am proud that together with WTC Istanbul and WTC Ankara we created a unique partnership with TOBB strengthening our respective organizations in their efforts to promote and facilitate international trade opportunities. The partnership between the WTCA and TOBB will be extremely beneficial to both parties,” said Robin van Puyenbroeck, WTCA Executive Director – Business Development, “and the MOU between the two entities is going to usher in a new age of international business collaboration in a region that is at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa.”

“In the context of this MOU, exports of goods and services, joint investments within and outside the country are extremely important. We are striving to bring more direct investments to our country,” said Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, President of TOBB. “With this MOU, the necessary platform will be provided for cooperation between our members. I hope that this agreement will be beneficial for the business world in our country.”

Mr. van Puyenbroeck also added, “our mission to facilitate and promote trade is now more important and relevant than ever. This is not just a trade project, but a peace project through trade to bring the business community together.”

About World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)

The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is a network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations in 92 countries. As the owner of the “World Trade Center” and “WTC” trademarks, the WTCA licenses exclusive rights to these brands for Members to use in conjunction with their independently-owned, iconic properties, facilities and trade services offerings. Through a robust portfolio of events, programming and resources that it offers its Members, the goal of the WTCA is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe through Member engagement. To learn more, visit www.wtca.org.

About The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB)

The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) is the umbrella organization in Türkiye representing the private sector. Small, medium and large businesses from each and every sectors are TOBB’s members. TOBB has over 1.8 million companies as member of chambers and commodity exchanges. Today, TOBB has 365 members in the form of local chambers of commerce, industry, commerce and industry, maritime commerce and commodity exchanges.

TOBB also has sectorial councils in 61 different sectors. Back in 2005, TOBB established a university. Over the years, it has become one of the successful universities of Türkiye. TOBB established a think-tank organization, TEPAV. TEPAV focuses on economic policy issues. TOBB is a member of a wide international chamber network; EUROCHAMBRES, Islamic Chambers, Confederation of Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce, D8 CCI, Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry. For more details, please check “TOBB in Brief” at: https://www.tobb.org.tr/ozetleTOBB/ozetletobb-en.pdf.

