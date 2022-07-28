AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ATFX officially launches the “Trader Magazine” for Q3 2022

PRNewswire July 28, 2022

HONG KONG, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX’s “Trader Magazine” for Q3 was officially launched at the start of the third quarter of 2022. It provides a professional and comprehensive analysis of the US and EU indices, GBP, EUR, JPY, gold, silver, crude oil, and other popular trading instruments. ATFX analysts interpret the markets while addressing investors’ concerns, allowing them to fully understand the most likely direction of the financial markets in Q3.

Martin Lam, ATFX Chief Analyst for the Asia Pacific, provides investors with the outlook for the EUR/USD and the GBP/USD in Q3. He also shares his opinions on the International Monetary Fund’s June report with investors.

European and American markets forecasts are covered by Ramy Abouzaid, ATFX (AE) Head of Market Research. Ramy covers the three major US stock indices, the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Mohamed Nabawy, ATFX MENA Market Analyst analyses the “EU Index” and three significant challenges for the euro-zone economy in Q3 2022.

Jason Tee, ATFX (Asia Pacific) Global Market Strategist, interprets the trends in oil prices from different perspectives. Finally, Jessica Lin, ATFX (Asia Pacific) Global Market Analyst, provided the outlook for precious metals in Q3, mainly focusing on the trend analysis of gold and silver.

As for the cryptocurrency market, Alejandro Zambrano, ATFX Global Chief Market Strategist, analyses the implications of interest rate hikes for cryptocurrencies and thinks that the risks remain firmly to the downside for cryptocurrencies.

In addition, Eduardo Ramos, ATFX LATAM Market Analyst, conducts a detailed analysis of USD/MXN. In contrast, Dean Chen, ATFX Guest Analyst, gives us a detailed analysis of USD/JPY and USD/CNH. ATFX believes that this issue of the “Trader Magazine” can provide investors with up-to-date market information in multiple instruments to help them seize market opportunities effectively. (“Trader Magazine” Website: www.atfx.com/en/trader-magazine)

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, commodities, energy, indices, stocks CFDs, and ETF CFDs.  ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, and Jordan Securities Commission (JSC). In addition, ATFX is licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius and registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

