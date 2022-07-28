AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
IMG Partners with bolt to Offer Device Protection to Travelers

PRNewswire July 28, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — International Medical Group® (IMG®), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has announced a new partnership with bolt, an international insurtech and leading provider of mobile device protection programs.

International Medical Group (IMG) is an award-winning international medical and travel insurance company.

IMG now offers Mobile Device Protection as an optional add-on when purchasing a plan within the Patriot Travel series, IMG’s market-leading travel medical insurance offerings. The add-on provides coverage for repair or replacement of a traveler’s mobile device if it is lost, stolen, or accidentally damaged during their trip.

“We know how indispensable devices like cell phones and tablets have become in nearly every phase of travel: housing boarding passes and tickets, communicating with friends and family, and documenting your travels while abroad,” said Amanda Winkle, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. “By partnering with bolt to offer Mobile Device Protection, we are taking another step toward our goal of providing products and services that meet nearly every traveler and expatriate need while away from home.”

If a traveler’s mobile device is damaged while traveling, such as a broken screen or internal overheating, they can quickly and easily get reconnected to their digital life through an integrated claims process. bolt will help get the device repaired, provide a cash settlement for the replacement cost of the device, or replace the phone.

“This partnership acknowledges the importance of protecting wireless devices when customers need it the most, especially when they may be far away from home and rely on their smartphones to serve as a lifeline,” said Clayton Bodnarek, EVP of Alternative Distribution at bolt. “Our work with IMG brings comfort to customers who are traveling, knowing that if there is an emergency and they need the connection a device brings, we’ll be there for them.”

IMG plans to offer the optional Mobile Device Protection add-on with more of its insurance products in the future. For more information on the industry-leading travel and health safety solutions IMG offers, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About International Medical Group® (IMG®)

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG’s world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About bolt

bolt is the leading insurance exchange for the P&C insurance industry, uniting distributors and providers on a single platform to transform the way insurance is bought and sold. The result is the world’s largest exchange working with two-thirds of America’s leading carriers, helping more people protect the things they value.

