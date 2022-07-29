Cicada Innovations partnership creates Australia-India space bridge

SYDNEY, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bangalore-based deep tech incubator mach33.aero is partnering with deep tech incubator Cicada Innovations ‘ National Space Industry Hub (NSIH) to create and grow a bilateral bridge for international space collaboration between Australia and India.

mach33.aero is India’s first public-private partnership to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in aviation, aerospace, and space-tech plus their wide-ranging applications across diverse sectors such as agriculture, climate change, natural resources management, insurance, and weather forecasting.

The partnership between Cicada Innovations and mach33.aero will provide a launchpad for space entrepreneurs from both nations to expand their network and footprint, grow overseas and export their innovations, attract investment, and collaborate on cutting-edge space technologies.

Both parties will offer mutual access to physical space, facilities and infrastructure, communities, programs, mentoring, commercialisation training, coaching programs, and the local space community and network.

Importantly, it will also offer tangible support to Australian space entrepreneurs wanting to access the recent Federal Government investment of $25 million for businesses and researchers wanting to tap into India’s burgeoning space industry. And it will also support both nations to engage in the $9.5 million Australia-India Innovation and Technology Challenge.

The partnership adds to recent discussions between the Australian Space Agency and the Indian Space Research Organisation to establish ground stations in Australia to monitor India’s navigation satellites, and is expected to supercharge the space industries in both nations according to Cicada Innovations.

Sally-Ann Williams, CEO of Cicada Innovations, said: “We know it takes a collaboration between innovators, investors, industry, and policy to bring deep tech and space companies to life.

“Given the nascent stage of the commercial space sector, space companies must develop strong international relationships – and this is a great example of supporting that. It also creates a unique opportunity to harness the skills and capabilities of both nations to mutually benefit our emerging space economies.”

Guru Ramu, founder & CEO of mach33.aero, said: “Cicada Innovations has a strong track record of supporting Australian deep tech ventures that are truly changing the world. We look forward to working with its National Space Industry Hub to exchange invaluable skills, knowledge, and resources that will help both our nations lead the way in this new era of space exploration.”

The NSIH is delivered by Cicada Innovations and seeded by the NSW Government. Its vision is to support the growth of a connected, capable and collaborative space sector that is independent, industry led and supported to thrive.

On 29 July 2022, a delegation comprising high level NSW dignitaries including Stuart Ayres, Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade, visited Bangalore to formally launch the Australia–India partnership.

NSW Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade, Stuart Ayres said: “NSW continues to cement itself as the home of space innovation in Australia. This new partnership between our National Space Industry Hub operator Cicada Innovations and mach33.aero will play an important role in driving the commercialisation of space programs and help develop our vision to support a connected and collaborative space sector.”

NSW Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology, Alister Henskens said: “This collaboration will give NSW access to one of the fastest growing space ecosystems in the world, whilst building skills, sharing resources, and driving collaboration on cutting-edge space technologies.”

India’s premier space event, the Bengaluru Space Expo 2022 , will run shortly thereafter on 5 to 7 September 2022, and will include heads of all relevant Indian space agencies, and a mix of academic, industry, startup, and government.

Australia will be a Country partner at the Expo and Enrico Palermo, Head of the Australian Space Agency, will lead an in-person delegation at the event.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is also supporting Australian space delegates’ participation in the Expo, on top of facilitating a visit program in Bangalore to help facilitate connections with Indian government, industry, and institutions that are seeking joint R&D engagement.

Cicada Innovations ( www.cicadainnovations.com ) is the home of deep tech in Australia. The Sydney-based incubator with a twenty-one year track record of developing deep tech ventures tackling some of the world’s most pressing problems.

Working at the forefront of innovation, it supports ventures seeking to create life-changing technology – applying cutting-edge science such as advanced materials, synthetic biology and AI to challenges like the future of human health, food security and the climate crisis.

Since inception, Cicada has seen an unprecedented $1.3 billion in exits from six deep tech ventures in the last two decades, and helped over 300 companies to raise more than $1.3 billion in funding. It has twice been awarded ‘Top Incubator in the World’ by InBIA, and delivered commercialisation training to thousands working in science & technology.

mach33.aero ( www.mach33.aero ) is a deep tech innovation and entrepreneurship promotion initiative focused on “lab to market” enablement of aviation, aerospace, and space-tech engineering innovations and its wide-ranging applications across diverse sectors like space-tech, defence, air mobility, agriculture, climate change, natural resources management, insurance, and weather forecasting.

mach33.aero represents India’s first public private partnership to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in aviation, aerospace and space-tech. It catalyses, incubates, and accelerates start-ups and SMEs in sectors of national strategic importance.

SOURCE Cicada Innovations