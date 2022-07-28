AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Innodisk Announces Launch of Edge AI SSDs

PRNewswire July 29, 2022

TAIPEI, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Innodisk, a global leader in industrial-grade storage and embedded peripherals, is pushing the development of edge AI technology, and in doing so has officially launched a new edge computing solid-state drive (SSD) product line, consisting of the 2.5″ SATA 3TS6-P, 3TS9-P and M.2 (P80) 4TS2-P drives. Innodisk’s new edge AI SSDs feature low latency, high DWPD (drive writes per day), and large capacities. In addition, the included iCell and AES technologies protect data from losses and breaches. Aiming at smart retail, smart city, smart fleet management, and NAS network storage applications, Innodisk is providing high speeds, reliability, and industrial-grade high quality to respond to the rising market needs.

Research suggests that the edge data center market is expected to reach a compound annual growth rate of 24.58% between 2020 and 2028. With the rapid development of AI, IoT, and 5G, data utilization has shifted from cloud to edge applications, driving the demand for edge servers and edge data centers. Innodisk is ready to roll out edge server market solutions and open up new business opportunities.

Edge AI SSDs inside edge servers are required to process data at high speeds at the source, instead of sending all data back to a central data center, thus improving latency and reducing cost. As an example, smart street lights and traffic monitoring units rely on the SSD to provide high-speed read/write, a large capacity, and low-latency to process data in real time, and the same can be said for edge data centers. With the series reaching 6.4TB, these new SSDs are sure to disrupt the edge storage market and improve experiences for end users.

CC Wu, GM of Innodisk’s Flash Division, pointed out that Innodisk has already actively started focusing on applications for the fast-growing 5G and AI fields. This new product line integrates Innodisk’s R&D capabilities in software, hardware, and firmware. With the introduction of specialized SSDs that combine the advantages of industrial SSDs with the characteristics of data center SSDs, Innodisk hopes to seize edge computing business opportunities and meet the needs of the ever-growing sector.

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

 

SOURCE Innodisk Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.