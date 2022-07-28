AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

LA FINANCIERE ATALIAN SHAREHOLDERS HAVE RECEIVED A BINDING AND IRREVOCABLE OFFER FROM CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ATALIAN

PRNewswire July 28, 2022

LONDON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Atalian Holding Development & Strategy (“AHDS”), the majority shareholder of La Financiere Atalian (“Atalian”), and the minority shareholders of Atalian, have received a binding and irrevocable offer from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”), a global private investment firm, for the acquisition by CD&R of the entire share capital and voting rights of Atalian, one of the world leaders in facility management.

The proposed transaction will be submitted for consultation to the competent workers’ councils. After such consultations and the acceptance of CD&R’s offer by the shareholders of Atalian, the completion of the proposed transaction will be subject to customary conditions, including regulatory and competition authority approvals and the completion of the acquisition by CD&R of OCS International Limited, an international facilities management company headquartered in the United Kingdom and operating mainly in the United Kingdom and the Asia Pacific region.

At the closing of the proposed transaction, and subject to the above-mentioned conditions, Atalian will redeem in full the senior notes due 2024 and 2025 in accordance with the optional redemption provisions of the relevant indentures.

The closing of the proposed transaction is expected by the end of 2022.

Atalian shareholders are advised by Blitzer, Clancy & Company (financial advisor), Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Cohen & Gresser (legal counsels), and Boury & Company (senior advisor), in connection with the proposed transaction. Vendor due diligence has been conducted by EY (financial, legal, social and tax) and Deloitte Monitor (commercial).

About Atalian

With a turnover of 2.946 billion euros, more than 123,000 employees in 35 countries across 4 continents, Atalian is one of the world’s largest independent services provider in facility management. With more than 32,000 clients in the public and private sectors, the Company offers cleaning, security, technical services, energy management and compliance, catering, front of house.

About CD&R

Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $40 billion in more than 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $175 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London.

For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com.

SOURCE Atalian

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.