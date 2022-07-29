AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Educators, policymakers & technology leaders assemble to discuss the future of education in Indonesia

PRNewswire July 29, 2022

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On 3-4 August 2022, EDUtech Indonesia will once again bring together the entire Indonesian education ecosystem to discuss new strategies, pedagogies, and innovations to bring inspiration in education to all.

Over the two days, over 100 expert speakers from K-12 Schools and higher education institutions across Indonesia and beyond will be addressing key themes such as Digital Leadership, Hybrid Learning, and Next-Gen Tools and Pedagogy in both English and Bahasa Indonesia.

Headlining the festival agenda are Anindito Aditomo, Head of Agency for Standardization, Curriculum, and Assessment in Education, Ministry Of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Republic Of Indonesia and Solehuddin Muhammad, Rector, Universitas Pendidikan Indonesia. Anindito Aditomo will be opening the conference on the morning of 3rd August, while Solehuddin Muhammad, will evaluate the challenges and opportunity for Higher Education in Indonesia and the pandemic.

Additional featured speakers at EDUtech Indonesia include:

  • Widyawan, Director of Information & Systems, Universitas Gajah Mada
  • Raden Arief Setyawan, Head of System and Information Technology Unit and Faculty Member of Electrical Engineering, Brawijaya University
  • Prof. Agus W. Soehadi, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs, Universitas Prasetiya Mulia
  • Prof. Dr Teddy Mantoro, Director of Media-Tech Lab, Sampoerna University
  • Dr Ivan Butar, Chair of Education, Monash University Indonesia Campus
  • Anthea Calista, Vice Principal of Curriculum, PENABUR Secondary Kelapa Gading
  • Lilin I. Rahardjo, Head of Foundation, Merlion School
  • Sudeep Palekar, Vice Principal Curriculum & Cambridge Exam Officer, Global Sevilla
  • Mario Himawan, Indonesian Principal and Head of IT, Beacon Academy
  • Eric Budiyono, Principal, Temasek Independent School

Running alongside the conference is a virtual exhibition hall showcasing the latest education technologies by edtech leaders including Lenovo, Google for Education, Amazon Web Services, Zoom, Canvas by Instructure, Coursera for Campus and more.

About EDUtech Indonesia 2022

Date: 3-4 August 2022, LIVE ONLINE
Conference & Exhibition opening hours: 08:30 am WIB
Website: https://www.terrapinn.com/virtual/edutech-indonesia/index.stm
Get your free pass: https://www.terrapinn.com/EDUtechIndo22-Register

About Terrapinn
Terrapinn is a business media company. Its products are trade exhibitions, conferences, training solutions and electronic and print publications. For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com.

SOURCE Terrapinn

