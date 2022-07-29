AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

BIC Hits The Race Track With Jack Le Brocq In Australia And New Zealand

PRNewswire July 30, 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BIC announces today a partnership with Australian professional racing champion, Jack Le Brocq. Starting this Sunday at the Supercars OTR SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia, Le Brocq will compete in the six remaining events of the year with the support of BIC, and serve as a brand ambassador for the Company.

BIC is proud to partner with Australian professional racing champion, Jack Le Brocq.

With broad appeal and fans flocking back to the track after two years of lockdowns, Supercars races are fun, family friendly events centered around excitement and engagement. With its mission to bring joy to everyday life, BIC will tap into this feeling and leverage the partnership with Le Brocq to drive brand awareness across its three main product categories of lighters, shavers, and stationery.

“BIC is renowned for products that perform with precision, a quality that also just happens to be essential to win on the racetrack. Jack is an incredible example of confident control in all conditions, which makes him a perfect partner for us,” said Mark O’Sullivan, General Manager of BIC APAC.

BIC has a long track record of supporting athletic events, including BIC teams at the Tour de France and Prost Grand Prix, as well as through communication campaigns with world-class athletes that have left an indelible mark on their sport including Wayne Gretzky, John McEnroe, Olympic medalist Simone Manuel, and most recently, Katie Ledecky, the most decorated female swimmer of all time.

For more information, please visit www.bic.com.

ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC ® Kids, BIC Flex™, BodyMark™ by BIC ®, Cello ®, Djeep ®, Lucky ® Stationery, Rocketbook ®, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.™, Wite-Out®, Inkbox™  and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube

 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1869138/BIC_Car.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/346694/BIC_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BIC Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.