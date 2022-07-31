Sydney SEO Agency UR Digital Becomes Australian Small Business Champion Awards 2022 Finalist

SYDNEY, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — UR Digital, an SEO agency in Sydney has been named as a finalist for the 2022 Australian Small Business Champion Awards under the Digital Marketing category. The Australian Small Business Champion Awards is a prestigious and comprehensive program that supports and recognises small businesses across Australia. UR Digital, helps businesses of all sizes globally deliver cutting edge data driven results using SEO.

Search engines are an integral part of our lifestyle and how we all look for products and services online. Businesses that rank high on Google organic results, can achieve great branding, high traffic and leads which can ultimately lead to higher conversions. Best of all, this traffic from search engines is free of cost. Unlike other forms of digital marketing, organic traffic costs nothing to acquire.

Every online platform is different and uses its own proprietary algorithm. To produce meaningful results businesses, need to invest in specialist agencies that are experts in that area of online marketing.

Featured in Top 50 Small Business Leader 2022 by Inside Small Business, Pulkit Agrawal, Founder and Managing Director of UR Digital says, “Google is not your customer, unless your business is a supplier to Google. When a person visits your website, think about them walking in, to your online shopfront; you want to provide them with the best possible experience. SEO is not rocket science; remember, if it is good for your customers, it is good for Google.”

According to Ahrefs 90.63% of pages on the web get no organic traffic from Google and with nearly 1 in 3 of all mobile searches related to location according to Think with Google; there is a massive untapped potential for all businesses using SEO. Ensure customers find you and not your competition with the help of SEO.

SEO provides a level playing field for businesses of all sizes to compete for market share. If there is a product or service that can be legally sold, it can be effectively marketed using SEO.

