AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Sydney SEO Agency UR Digital Becomes Australian Small Business Champion Awards 2022 Finalist

PRNewswire August 1, 2022

SYDNEY, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — UR Digital, an SEO agency in Sydney has been named as a finalist for the 2022 Australian Small Business Champion Awards under the Digital Marketing category. The Australian Small Business Champion Awards is a prestigious and comprehensive program that supports and recognises small businesses across Australia. UR Digital, helps businesses of all sizes globally deliver cutting edge data driven results using SEO.

Search engines are an integral part of our lifestyle and how we all look for products and services online. Businesses that rank high on Google organic results, can achieve great branding, high traffic and leads which can ultimately lead to higher conversions. Best of all, this traffic from search engines is free of cost. Unlike other forms of digital marketing, organic traffic costs nothing to acquire.

Every online platform is different and uses its own proprietary algorithm. To produce meaningful results businesses, need to invest in specialist agencies that are experts in that area of online marketing.

Featured in Top 50 Small Business Leader 2022 by Inside Small Business, Pulkit Agrawal, Founder and Managing Director of UR Digital says, “Google is not your customer, unless your business is a supplier to Google. When a person visits your website, think about them walking in, to your online shopfront; you want to provide them with the best possible experience. SEO is not rocket science; remember, if it is good for your customers, it is good for Google.”

According to Ahrefs 90.63% of pages on the web get no organic traffic from Google and with nearly 1 in 3 of all mobile searches related to location according to Think with Google; there is a massive untapped potential for all businesses using SEO. Ensure customers find you and not your competition with the help of SEO.

SEO provides a level playing field for businesses of all sizes to compete for market share. If there is a product or service that can be legally sold, it can be effectively marketed using SEO.

About UR Digital

UR Digital is an award-winning SEO agency and consulting business. UR Digital helps business of all sizes globally achieve impressive results using SEO. For more information about UR Digital’s services and consulting solutions, visit https://www.urdigital.com.au and follow URDigitalAU on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Media Contact
Pulkit Agrawal
Managing Director
[email protected]
+61 2 9136 2498

SOURCE UR Digital

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.