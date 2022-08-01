AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
RevBits Delivers End-to-End Email Security – Defending from the Mail Server to the Edge User’s Inbox

PRNewswire August 1, 2022

Advanced email security protects both ends of email reception, from datacenter/cloud mail servers to edge devices, with SEG analysis and client-side user inbox agent.

MINEOLA, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — RevBits, a unifying cybersecurity company for enterprise endpoints, cloud and on-premises ecosystems, today announced the launch of RevBits Secure Email Gateway (SEG), adding an additional layer to its existing, client-side email security. Customers now have the capability to defend against sophisticated malicious emails from the point of email reception, down to the user inbox.

RevBits Email Security – Single Vendor, Double Protection

  • RevBits Secure Email Gateway – is cloud-based and globally deployed for high availability and dynamic scalability.
  • RevBits User Inbox Protection – is a client installed application that runs locally, the admin panel is SaaS-delivered, which protects against highly sophisticated malicious emails at the most dangerous point – the endpoint.

A robust multi-layered email security approach, RevBits Email Security enables a unified end-to-end security chain that captures, analyzes and blocks the most sophisticated malicious emails – from on-premise and cloud email servers, to user inboxes at the furthest points of the network edge. All features and functions are unified within a single-view dashboard, accessed through the secure admin portal.

“Cybersecurity requires a layered, multi-functional approach, and email is the cornerstone for enterprise protection, as the vast majority of malware comes through email phishing attacks,” said David Schiffer, RevBits CEO. “Unifying RevBits SEG with our client-side email security, is a case where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.”

“RevBits’ solution design and enhancements are all about choice, flexibility, and thorough security,” said Mucteba Celik, RevBits CTO. “When we decided to add SEG to our client-side email security the goal was to provide a complete email security solution, closing security gaps, and addressing the worrisome reality that malware is still overwhelmingly delivered via email. Full protection is now delivered.”

About RevBits

Established in 2018, RevBits is a comprehensive cybersecurity company dedicated to providing its customers with superior protection and service. RevBits delivers protection against the most sophisticated cyber threats companies face by offering multiple advanced security solutions administered through a unified security platform. Headquartered in Mineola, NY with offices in Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA, London (England), and Antwerp (Belgium). For more information on RevBits please visit www.revbits.com/aboutrevbits.

Media Contact: [email protected]

 

SOURCE RevBits LLC

