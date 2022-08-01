IMG Announces Start of Sixth Annual ‘Leave Your Mark’ Essay Contest

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — International Medical Group® (IMG®), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is excited to begin its annual Leave Your Mark essay contest for 2022. In its sixth year, the Leave Your Mark contest is designed to invest in causes addressed by mission and social good organizations around the world. The contest begins on August 1, 2022, and the entry period closes on August 31, 2022.

For the first time, IMG is excited to be awarding prizes to three winning organizations — with first, second, and third place prizes awarded in the amounts of $5,000, $3,000, and $2,000.

To enter IMG’s Leave Your Mark contest, organizations are asked to submit a 500-word essay or 3-minute video that answers the questions: How is your organization working to overcome the current obstacles impacting the world? If your organization were to win, how would your winnings support your continued global outreach efforts?

“Hosting the Leave Your Mark contest every year is a way for IMG to live its mission of making a positive impact in our communities,” said Amanda Winkle, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. “As we begin the contest’s sixth year, we have been able to see the impact this contest has made on a variety of mission and social good organizations. We look forward to continuing to support these organizations through our market-leading global benefit and assistance services and opportunities like Leave Your Mark.”

One of the 2021 contest winners, Make a Miracle, used its $5,000 in winnings to fully stock its new wellness center in the community of San Juan de Lurigancho, the largest and most impoverished district in Lima, Peru. Previous winning organizations include Real Impact Missions, Made in the Streets, Filter of Hope, Friends with Borders, New Life Children’s Home, Canopy Life, Concern America, Destiny Rescue, and Mission Housing Ministries. All of these winning organizations have been able to reach various regions around the world with critical resources and assistance.

To enter this year’s Leave Your Mark contest, visit https://www.imglobal.com/leave-your-mark. The deadline for all submissions is August 31, 2022, and the 2022 contest winners will be announced September 30, 2022.

About International Medical Group® (IMG®)

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG’s world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

