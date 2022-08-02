Radisson Hotel Group showcases Vietnam to travelers with expanding nationwide portfolio

Rapidly growing collection helps travelers discover many established and emerging destinations across the country, from the rolling hills of the north to the idyllic islands of the south

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Hotel Group is set to realize a four-fold growth of its footprint in Vietnam by opening a dedicated representative office and significantly boosting its portfolio of properties in the country by 2025.

This widespread expansion plan will see the Group create inspiring options for every visitor to Vietnam, helping business and leisure travelers reach vibrant towns and cities, beautiful beachfront resorts and other scenic destinations all across the country. Furthermore, the Group’s revitalized brand architecture, which now encompasses nine distinct brands ranging from midscale to luxury, will allow Radisson Hotel Group’s partners to cater to the specific requirements of various guest segments.

Through this clear brand segmentation, Radisson Hotel Group is now ready to meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers. In the post-pandemic era, Forbes* has identified three key travel trends for 2022, including a desire for authentic local experiences, sustainable travel, and a renewed focus on family stays. In Vietnam, these factors are also being influenced by the emergence of new, unexplored destinations that create outstanding opportunities for curious travelers and forward-thinking developers.

Radisson Hotel Group’s portfolio of brands will leverage these travel trends. For example, Radisson Collection, the unique collection of iconic properties, and Radisson Individuals, the new affiliation brand that celebrates individuality, both showcase the unique characteristics of their destinations, while Radisson Blu, the memorable, stylish and purposeful upper-upscale brand, and Radisson, the flagship upscale brand promises genuine hospitality and relaxing spaces that are perfect for business and leisure travelers including families. Radisson RED has the potential to drive rapid expansion in the market, appealing to the millennial minded by delivering a playful twist on conventional hotel stays with stylish spaces and standout design.

Each of these brands offer an excellent, intuitive option for Vietnam’s diverse destinations, including its established and emerging locations. As a responsible business, the Group is committed to its corporate responsibility targets of being net-zero by 2050 and is driving eco-sensitive operations and creating sustainable experiences to help owners achieve greater efficiencies.

With a defined brand architecture with clear segmentation and a robust global network, Radisson Hotel Group can customize its development strategy and partnerships to suit the unique needs of its owners and investors, while also creating outstanding options for its guests.

This commitment to supporting the future of travel and hospitality in Vietnam is being reinforced by the launch of a Business Unit and representative office in Ho Chi Minh City. This dedicated office will offer expert on-the-ground support to owners in Vietnam, developing long-standing relationships based on trust, responsibility, and accountability.

Currently, Radisson Hotel Group operates four properties in Vietnam – Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh, Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc, Radisson Resort Phan Thiet and Radisson Hotel Danang – with six more in the pipeline. The ambitious plan to add 30 properties by 2025 is part of the Group’s strategy to tap into Vietnam’s rapidly rebounding tourism industry to craft exciting new experiences for guests.

Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, commented on the plans in Vietnam: “Vietnam is a dynamic destination that has offerings for all types of travelers. Over the past few months, the country has shown signs of continued recovery, particularly in the tourism sector, as it reopens its borders to visitors from around the world. Looking ahead, we expect visitor numbers to increase significantly in the coming months and we look forward to working with our partners to bring new experiences to life for travelers from around the region and globally.”

David Nguyen, Managing Director, Indochina and Strategic Partnerships, SE Asia & Pacific, added: “Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to Vietnam is part of the Group’s strategic growth plans for APAC, and my team and I look forward to working with partners in Vietnam to further expand our portfolio to be ready for, and help to fuel the tourism rebound.”

