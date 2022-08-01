PLDT fires up PH link of US-Transpacific Jupiter Cable system

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PLDT Inc. officially fired up the US-Transpacific Jupiter Cable system, the Philippines’ fastest, direct data cable link to the US and Japan. This latest cable system will immensely boost the country’s international data capacity and advance the digital infrastructure needed to further spur the country’s economic growth.

PLDT activated country’s link to the newest international submarine cable with some of the top enterprises from the country’s major industries, key officials from the government, and diplomatic partners. “The PLDT Group takes pride in leading our nation’s digital advancement, made possible through dynamic synergies with government and private sector partners,” PLDT and Smart President and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio said as he acknowledged event guests.

The 14,000-kilometer Jupiter Cable system is the newest international gateway connecting the Philippines directly from PLDT’s cable landing station in Daet, Camarines Norte to Japan and the US West Coast.

Already ahead in terms of international capacities among Philippine telcos, Jupiter will triple PLDT’s international capacity to about 60 Terabit/s, further cementing its lead in the industry and reinforcing its commitment to driving the country’s digital capabilities forward.

Together with a sound investment environment, robust ICT capabilities, and available local data center infrastructure, the capacity offered by Jupiter is expected to help promote the Philippines to global hyperscalers and position the country as the new digital hub in the Asia-Pacific.

“This milestone immensely strengthens our thrust in helping us position the Philippines as the next hyperscaler hub of Asia-Pacific and enriching the country’s Hyperscale Ecosystem,” said PLDT and Smart FVP and Head of Enterprise Business Group Jojo G. Gendrano.

“It will also enable us to increase international capacity into our data centers — now a major component of the country’s digital ecosystem — and enhance the attractiveness of the country as an investment destination. Our network of VITRO data centers, with our newest to be built in Sta. Rosa, readies the country to service and drive this rising industry,” he added.

Currently, PLDT has extensive participation in 16 international submarine cable networks and is set to expand further with the completion of two more major international cable systems, namely Asia Direct Cable (ADC) and the APRICOT cable system, set to be completed in the next two years. It also operates the most expansive fiber optic network among local ISPs at 803,000 kilometers.

SOURCE PLDT Inc.