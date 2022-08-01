AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
N-type TOPCon to be the New Mainstream: JinkoSolar Named One of the 50 Smartest Companies in 2021 by MIT Technology Review

PRNewswire August 1, 2022

SHANGHAI, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — JinkoSolar, one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced it has been named as one of the 50 smartest companies in China by MIT Technology Review for its outstanding innovation in solar technology R&D.

The influential technology publication has published its list of the 50 companies that best combine innovative technology with an effective business model annually since 2010. MIT Technology Review’s 50 smartest companies list is based on evaluation of the companies’ core competence with innovations in emerging technologies or breakthrough business models.

As the first company to have broken solar cell efficiency world records 19 times and the first company than can develop and mass-produce solar cell with an efficiency up to 25%, JinkoSolar’s solar products have served over 3000 clients in more than 170 countries and regions around the world. With its Tiger Neo panel integrating N-Type TOPCon, JinkoSolar has opened a new horizon for the advancement of solar PV technology.

JinkoSolar N-type TOPCon module Tiger Neo achieves higher efficiency than today’s standard PERC modules, meanwhile, its outstanding bifacial factor, low-temperature coefficient, lower levelized cost of electricity, and 30-year linear warranty all add up to a superior power generation performance, which demonstrates itself as one of the most advanced and popular modules in the current industry. Undoubtedly, the MIT Award is the best recognition of JinkoSolar’s industry-leading technology and products.

