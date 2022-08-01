AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Comviva and Vietnamobile announce strategic partnership to power AI-led intelligent customer engagement

PRNewswire August 1, 2022

Comviva MobiLytix™ Marketing Studio to deliver personalized and integrated customer experience

NEW DELHI, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Vietnamobile, one of the leading telecom operators in Vietnam to power AI-led intelligent customer engagement. As a part of the engagement, Comviva shall help Vietnamobile deliver personalized, contextual communications in real time and at scale with MobiLytix™ Real Time Marketing.

Comviva and Vietnamobile partnership

Speaking on the occasion, Raymond Ho, CEO at Vietnamobile said, “We have been investing significantly in digital for the past few years to build an integrated customer experience. Our partnership with Comviva shall help us add deep level of personalization and enable us to take full control of engagement across the entire customer lifecycle.”

Commenting on the partnership, Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva said, “Digital has become an all-important bond between customers and businesses. We are thrilled to partner with Vietnamobile in their customer experience journey and are confident that MobiLytix shall go a long way in helping them deliver personalized and seamless experiences to their customers.”

“The partnership shall empower Vietnamobile to bring seamless experience to millions of its customer and enable marketing teams to plan and execute upsell, cross-sell, and retention campaigns, quickly and efficiently. Advance AI and Data Science models shall improve decisioning quality to drive customer experience, reduce churn and boost revenue,” said, Arun Dubey, IT Director at Vietnamobile.

MobiLytix™ is one of the leading marketing platforms globally that unifies customer engagement, data science and intelligent AI-driven automation capabilities within a single platform to execute campaigns real-time and at scale. By engaging customers with the right message, at the right time, across any channel, organizations can improve customer experience, increase customer lifetime value, and drive revenue growth. With over 200 million deployed customer base and clients achieving incremental revenue of 8% and more, MobiLytix™ has a proven track record of customer success.

For further enquiries, please contact: 
Sundeep Mehta 
PR & Corporate Communications 
Comviva Technologies Ltd. 
Tel +91- 9910030732 
[email protected]

Comviva Logo

 

SOURCE Comviva

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.