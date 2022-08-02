Metabolon Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

ISO 9001:2015 certificate re-issued to Metabolon following continued demonstrated ability to meet customer, statutory, and regulatory standards

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions that advance drug development and precision medicine, today announced it has obtained ISO 9001:2015 recertification from SGS North America Inc. as of July 15, 2022. Having received initial certification in 2019, this recertification reflects Metabolon’s dedication to delivering the highest standard of quality assurance throughout all of its processes, including research and development, product and service testing, delivery, support, and customer service.

“Metabolon is proud to be included among a select group of companies worldwide with this prestigious recognition for its success in establishing a culture based on robust, standardized, and well-defined processes,” said Rohan (Ro) Hastie, President & CEO of Metabolon. “This recertification demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering high-quality, high-value products and services to our customers. We take this commitment very seriously and recognize the hard work, effort, and expertise that our people have invested in building and maintaining our reputation for excellence.”

Developed and overseen by the International Organization for Standardization, the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) standard is designed to help organizations ensure they address the needs of customers and stakeholders while meeting statutory and regulatory requirements related to a product or service. ISO 9001 examines seven quality management principles including, customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, process approach, improvement, evidence-based decision making, and relationship management. Certified companies must continue to fulfill the strict guidelines pertaining to the processes involved in each of these categories to retain certification and be able to demonstrate continual improvement.

“Metabolon has demonstrated their commitment to quality and focus on meeting customer needs by successfully completing the rigorous ISO 9001:2015 audit process and achieving recertification,” said Tomas Miko, Director of Sales, SGS North America, Knowledge Division.

