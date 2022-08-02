Mining Tech Startup Lands DDH1, Opens Doors to New Office to Kickoff FY23

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Mining technology startup, CorePlan , has closed out a remarkable financial year, having onboarded 50 businesses and almost 2,000 users. All in less than two years since initial product launch.

CorePlan is a cloud-based workspace for mineral exploration teams and drilling contractors to run their drilling operations. The product replaces outdated ways of working like manual data entry with a user-friendly, cost-effective digital solution for collecting and sharing drilling data.

CorePlan customers include junior explorers, through to enterprise-level players from Viking Mines to Chalice Mining. Teams that used to rely on paper and spreadsheets to run their drill programs. Now, they use CorePlan to collaborate with their entire exploration team in one workspace. Remote field teams, drill contractors and head office staff can work better together now that everyone is working on the same digital page.

Drilling companies have also been signing up to the platform in droves. The drilling portion of the software rounds out the complete exploration workflow with an all-in-one solution for drilling holes, sharing data, invoicing clients and reporting.

CorePlan can be used as a standalone digital operations management system for either drilling or exploration companies, but the SaaS startup has turned heads by creating an entirely new workflow that connects the two sides of an exploration drill program together. The result is an interconnected solution that has been previously unseen in the industry.

Hot on the heels of the remarkable successes experienced by early adopters, an increasing number of enterprise-level customers are expediting their digital transformation projects and signing up to use the platform to run their operations.

In the final quarter of FY 22 alone, industry titans DDH1, moved to the modern platform to run their operations.

“Working with the dynamic CorePlan team has definitely been a game-changer for DDH1 drilling. We have begun our transformation into the modern PLOD system and our client base have received it well.” said Peter Crennan, General Manager WA, who is spearheading the shift.

Having one of the top five largest fleets globally, the company needed custom onboarding to which Peter said “On the journey we have tasked CorePlan with building and developing areas of their product to suit DDH1’s needs, none of these developments have been an issue. DDH1 look forward to working closely with the CorePlan team and we are excited for what the future brings with the ongoing relationship.”

The exponential growth has necessitated a hiring spree and subsequent relocation to a new office at 33 King Street, in the heart of the Perth CBD.

Further details are available at https://www.coreplan.io/ or via email [email protected]

