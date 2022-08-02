International Conference for Women in Business to Take Place Virtually November 8-10

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hundreds of women professionals will gather virtually at the fifth annual Women|Future Conference from November 8-10.

The Women|Future Conference is a professional and personal development, learning, and networking conference hosted by The Stevie® Awards, the world’s premier business awards. Attendees return to the conference year after year to be inspired, build resilience, and share insights into changes that impact their industries, their careers, and their lives.

The agenda features over 20 panels, workshops, and breakout sessions hosted by 70+ women CEOs, founders, small business owners, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, coaches, and executives from organizations such as Accenture, Goldman Sachs, Hilton, IBM, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Nestle, T-Mobile, and others.

Each session falls within one of seven tracks:

1. Leadership

2. Entrepreneurship

3. Future of Work

4. Marketing

5. Personal Development

6. Technology

7. Workplace Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)

The sessions are designed for professionals in all stages of their careers to learn and share what’s working in their organizations, troubleshoot the challenges they collectively face, and make meaningful connections.

Below is a partial list of the 2022 Women|Future Conference panels, sessions, and workshops.

Building Your Community of Mentors

Cultivating an Inclusive Workplace: How Diversity Creates Opportunity

FearLESS: Facing Adversity

Generational Work Styles: Understanding the Old and the New

‘Shark Tank’ style pitch competition for newly founded woman-owned businesses

Silencing Self Doubt: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome

Strategic Storytelling: Advertising and PR Tactics for Your Business

The Balancing Act: Self-Care and a Sustainable Work Life

The Next Generation of Tech

The Ever-changing World of Social Media

The Evolution of Connection: In-person vs Virtual Networking

The Snowball Effect: How Women-Led Businesses Create an Impact

Think Like an Investor: How to Get the Funding You Deserve

Turning Passion into Profit

…and many more

Browse the full agenda to explore the sessions occurring each day, including pre-conference sessions on November 7. Sessions with speakers from regions across the Asia-Pacific, Africa, North America, and Europe include:

Moderator: Heather Odendaal, Founder and CEO, WNORTH (Canada)

Panelists: Peace Mitchell, CEO, The Women’s Business School (Australia), Amanda M. Bruno, Chief Business Development Officer, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP (United States), Betty Encinales, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Goldman Sachs (United Kingdom).

Moderator: Faye Sahai, Partner, Telosity Ventures (United States)

Panelists: Carolyn Rodz, Co-Founder and CEO, Hello Alice (United States), Ifeoma Uddoh, Founder & CEO, Shecluded (Nigeria), Mez Gallifuco, Principal Innovation Consultant, The Mad Ones (Australia)

The Women|Future Conference Senior Manager of Events, Ruslana Milikhiker, remarked on the transformation since the first annual Women|Future Conference;

“In 2018, the Women|Future Conference was created to complement the highly successful Stevie® Awards for Women in Business competition to give high-achieving women professionals, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs a place to come together, share ideas, and network.”

Nina Moore, the Director of Marketing & Communications, added,

“Today, the Women|Future Conference serves women on a larger scale. Our conference tagline Cultivate Your Tomorrow was added in 2020. We chose this phrase because the conference encourages attendees to not only embrace their tomorrow, but to tackle career, personal, and life goals. The Women|Future Conference goes beyond the changing business landscape and focuses on current issues we all face as working women.”

Conference Registration

Tickets for the 2022 Women|Future Conference are available on the conference registration page.

off registration by using promo code at checkout Groups of three (3) or more who register together get 10% savings with our group discount

Student tickets are $39 , with proof of a valid student ID

To learn more about the conference, keynote, other speakers, and registration, visit www.womenfutureconference.com.

