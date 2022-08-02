AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
10,000 RMB! “My Guangdong Story” short video solicitation calls for global entries

PRNewswire August 2, 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Your videos on Guangdong could win you some serious cash prizes, up to 10,000 RMB. Come and take part in the event “My Guangdong Story” Global Solicitation for Short Videos.

The event hosted by Nanfang Media Group is open to all teams and individuals worldwide from August 2 to October 15, with an offline sharing event in November this year.

Participants just need to make a video to share their unique stories of Guangdong, a major economic powerhouse in China and the center of Lingnan culture. Your life and career in Guangdong, a bite of local culture, once-in-a-lifetime travel here… All are welcome!

How to participate: Enter the event’s official webpage on the homepage of Newsgd.com (www.newsgd.com/mygdstory), and submit your entries.

Time

Submission: From August 2 to October 15, 2022

Online voting: From the end of August to the end of October, 2022

Offline sharing event: November, 2022

During the event, all entries conforming to the theme will be displayed on the official webpage. Some selected works will be showcased on various platforms, including Southcn.com, Yuexuexi App, new media platforms of Nanfang Media Group, Xuexi Qiangguo’s Guangdong Channel; LED displays outdoors and on Guangdong’s metros and buses; websites and social media platforms. Award-winning videos will be exhibited at Guangzhou’s landmarks during the offline event in November.

Requirements

Video of less than six minutes duration with the theme “My Guangdong Story” in MP4, FLV, MOV or other formats, showing Guangdong in your eyes.

There is no restriction on the language of the video. If there is dialogue or narration, please add subtitles in Chinese or English.

The work should not involve any commercial advertisements, and a description within 150 words is required.

The entries must be original videos and can be in any form, such as interviews or micro-documentaries.

Rewards

Outstanding Video Award: 10,000 RMB per winner, 10 winners in total (before tax)

Outstanding Video Award Nomination: 5,000 RMB per winner, 20 winners in total (before tax)

Popular Video Award: 2,000 RMB per winner, 20 winners in total (before tax)

Participants can check out all the details about the event including event agenda, participation guide and copyright requirements on the official webpage.

 

SOURCE Nanfang Media Group

