Vieworks Wins FDA Approval for Its Newest VIVIX-S F series

ANYANG, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Vieworks, a leading digital X-ray imaging solution provider based in South Korea, noted that its newest VIVIX-S F series has been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last July. Regulatory clearance from the FDA will allow Vieworks to commercialize its new VIVIX-S F series, which is Vieworks’ premium static X-ray DR flat panel detectors equipped with advanced technology and cutting-edge hardware design. The cassette-sized DR detectors are offered in 3 sizes – 25x30cm (VIVIX-S 2530FW), 36x43cm (VIVIX-S 3643FW), and 43x43cm (VIVIX-S 4343FW).

