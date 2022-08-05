AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Vieworks Wins FDA Approval for Its Newest VIVIX-S F series

PRNewswire August 5, 2022

ANYANG, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Vieworks, a leading digital X-ray imaging solution provider based in South Korea, noted that its newest VIVIX-S F series has been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last July. Regulatory clearance from the FDA will allow Vieworks to commercialize its new VIVIX-S F series, which is Vieworks’ premium static X-ray DR flat panel detectors equipped with advanced technology and cutting-edge hardware design. The cassette-sized DR detectors are offered in 3 sizes – 25x30cm (VIVIX-S 2530FW), 36x43cm (VIVIX-S 3643FW), and 43x43cm (VIVIX-S 4343FW).

1. FINEST Image Quality

  • High resolution images with 99µm pixel pitch
  • Semi-dynamic feature (multi-frame mode)
  • Anatomy-based image enhancement with photon-understanding AI solution
  • Advanced image processing technology (VXvue, Software-based Scatter Correction)

2. FINEST Durability

  • Unbreakable glass-free TFT (flexible TFT)
  • Excellent durability (1.5m drop tested, 400kg load limit)
  • IP67 water and dust resistance
  • Wider operating temperature

3. FINEST Usability

  • Lighter weight for greater portability
  • Convenient charging (wireless charging, separate battery charger, USB-C type, magnetic tether, cradle)
  • Long lasting battery life (16 hours with two batteries, hot-swap mode)
  • Easy usage with user-friendly functions (Fast and convenient detector sharing by NFC, OLED status screen)

SOURCE Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.