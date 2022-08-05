AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

PRA Group Leader LaTisha Tarrant Named Chief Human Resources Officer

PRNewswire August 5, 2022

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global financial services company, has named LaTisha Tarrant as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective Aug. 15. 

Tarrant brings more than 20 years of public company experience to her new role and joins the company’s senior leadership team to head its global human resources operation. Tarrant is currently senior vice president, deputy general counsel and corporate secretary and has held several leadership positions since joining PRA Group in 2016.

“Talent recruitment, development and retention, as well as advancing our company’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, are essential to our success,” said Tarrant. “I’m delighted to serve in this role and look forward to developing impactful strategies that strengthen employee engagement, grow our talent pool and foster an inclusive work environment where everyone can do their best work while remaining connected as one team, worldwide.”

Throughout Tarrant’s tenure with PRA Group, she managed U.S. corporate legal matters, led environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and advised the board of directors on incentive compensation, executive compensation and corporate governance matters. She also oversaw the search and onboarding of directors, earning PRA Group recognition as a “3+” company with at least three women as directors.

“LaTisha has long demonstrated her investment in, and support of, our employees, and we are fortunate to count on her established track record of leadership success to guide our Human Resources function,” said Kevin Stevenson, president and CEO.

Before joining PRA Group in 2016, Tarrant held roles with increasing responsibility, serving as managing associate general counsel at Anthem, Inc. (now Elevance Health, Inc.), and as senior counsel and a partner at McGuire Woods, LLP

Ms. Tarrant holds a J.D. from the University of Texas at Austin and a B.A. in international relations from William & Mary.

View LaTisha Tarrant’s LinkedIn profile for additional background.

To learn more about PRA Group, visit www.pragroup.com

About PRA Group
As a global leader in acquiring and servicing nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 961-3525
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
757-431-7913
[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.