  • award and prize

INEOS STYROLUTION THAILAND AWARDED THE GOLD STAR AWARD FOR THE 3RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

PRNewswire August 8, 2022

Singapore, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, announces today that the company has been awarded the Gold Star Award for the third consecutive year by the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) for outstanding performance in the areas of compliance, environmental and safety management as well as corporate social responsibility management.  

The annual IEAT Environmental Governance Awards are available to companies located in the Map Ta Phut and WHA Eastern (Map Ta Phut) Industrial Estate. Companies, who have been able to meet the Authority’s exacting environmental standards and governance principles, qualify to receive the prestigious honor.

The IEAT’s Gold Star Award is also known as Environment and Safety Good Governance award. It is awarded as additional recognition to companies that have received the Green Star for six or more consecutive years. INEOS Styrolution Thailand’s plant in Map Ta Phut received its third consecutive Gold Star Award (2019-2021).

Lik Heng Soo, Site Director of Map Ta Phut, INEOS Styrolution Thailand says: “We are extremely honoured to receive the Gold Star Award again by IEAT. This award is proof of our unwavering commitment to protecting our employees, our surrounding communities and the environment in which we operate our plant and we look forward to maintaining this recognition for the years to come!”

Visit us at K fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, October 19-26, 2022: hall 6/ booth 6D28

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets. At the same time, these innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2021, sales were at 6 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

For further information, please visit www.ineos-styrolution.com

Follow us on Twitter (@styrolution).

Contact

Hui Boon Kwa
Senior Communications Manager, Asia Pacific

INEOS Styrolution APAC Pte Ltd.
111 Somerset Road
#14-16 to 21 TripleOne Somerset
Singapore 238164
Phone: +65 69338393
Email: huiboon.kwa[at]ineos.com
Internet: www.ineos-styrolution.com

SOURCE INEOS Styrolution APAC

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

