  • new product

Matrixport Launches Support for the Klaytn Metaverse Ecosystem

PRNewswire August 8, 2022

Institutional clients can now enjoy unrivaled best-in-class access to Klaytn DeFi & NFT projects

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Matrixport, one of the world’s largest digital assets financial services ecosystem, has announced support for the Klaytn ecosystem through Cactus Custody™, Matrixport’s third-party institutional custody service. Cactus Custody™ will become the world’s first institutional-grade custodian to provide custody and escrow services through Warm & Cold Non-Fungible Token (NFT) storage solutions for Klaytn-based NFTs.

Klaytn is a dominant Layer 1 public blockchain backed by South Korean internet giant, Kakao Corp. with a focus on developing the metaverse, including services based on NFTs. With Matrixport’s support for the Klaytn metaverse ecosystem, Klaytn users will now be able to custodize Klaytn’s native token (KLAY) as well as Klaytn compatible tokens (KCT) and Klaytn-based NFTs through Cactus Custody™. Users on Klaytn’s blockchain and Klaytn token users can look forward to best-in-class security, transparency and efficient institutional-grade custodian services.

In developing its metaverse initiatives, Klaytn Foundation has been working with partners to build the infrastructure layer, paving the way for interoperability, decentralization and smooth exchanges in the Klaytn metaverse.

Cynthia Wu, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Cactus Custody, said: “We are delighted to support the Klaytn ecosystem. This is a significant milestone and testament to our commitment to providing the most comprehensive NFT custody solution in the market. We continue to strive to do our utmost in supporting the adoption of up-and-coming blockchains with great potential.”

David Shin, Head of Global Adoption at Klaytn Foundation, said: “We warmly welcome Cactus Custody into the Klaytn ecosystem. Their advanced risk management features will afford institutional investors more control over how they want to protect their Klaytn-based digital assets.”

Holders of Klaytn compatible tokens can also look forward to enjoy unprecedented access to make instant, transfers of KLAY, 24/7 on the Klaytn, Ethereum networks as well as a seamless and secure connection with DeFi protocols, through Cactus Custody™’s MetaMask Institutional (MMI) integration with 9 EVM chains.

About Klaytn

For more information, please visit: https://klaytn.foundation/ 

SOURCE Matrixport

