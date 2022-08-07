Telix and University of Queensland-led Consortium Awarded $5M Australian Research Council (ARC) Grant

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that it has been jointly awarded a $4.8 million Australian Research Council (ARC) grant to establish a new Industrial Transformation Research Program (ITRP) Hub as part of a consortium of applicants led by The University of Queensland (UQ).

The ARC Research Hub for Advanced Manufacture of Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals (AMTAR) aims to establish a manufacturing platform for new medical technologies combining innovations in biotechnology and pharmaceutical science. The program addresses industry-led challenges for translation of biologics as molecular radiopharmaceuticals, building capacity in biomanufacturing, radiobiology and radiochemistry.

Telix Chief Scientist, Dr. Michael Wheatcroft stated, “Key to the development of personalised therapy is reliable and scalable manufacture of new products, harnessing emerging technological innovations in the field. This grant will enable the establishment of AMTAR, a unique opportunity to further University of Queensland and Telix’s research and development collaboration, and capitalise on the biologics expertise of UQ and the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN) to work with new antibodies, chelators and bioconjugation processes in the development of novel radiopharmaceutical candidates. We would like to thank Professor Kristofer Thurecht and his team at The University of Queensland for leading a successful application and the Australian Research Council for funding.”

AMTAR Research Hub Director, Professor Kristofer Thurecht from The University of Queensland added, “We are pleased to be working with Telix and other industry and academic partners on this exciting and innovative research program. A key member of a high caliber project team, Telix’s deep expertise in biologics as radiopharmaceuticals will help drive clinical and commercial translation, and advance the technologies required to ensure long-term production capability in in Australia.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),[1] and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).[2] Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for this investigational candidate in Europe[3] and Canada.[4]

Legal Notices

This announcement may include forward-looking statements that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “outlook”, “forecast” and “guidance”, or other similar words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other risks and considerations that exist and affect the Company’s business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix’s business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Telix’s preclinical and clinical studies, and Telix’s research and development programs; Telix’s ability to advance product candidates into, enrol and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; the commercialisation of Telix’s product candidates, if or when they have been approved; estimates of Telix’s expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix’s financial performance; developments relating to Telix’s competitors and industry; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix’s product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix’s actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. You should read this announcement together with our risk factors, as disclosed in our most recently filed reports with the ASX or on our website.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or a change in expectations or assumptions.

The Telix Pharmaceuticals and Illuccix name and logo are trademarks of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and its affiliates (all rights reserved).

