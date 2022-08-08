AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

LoanQ a Finalist in the Australian Mortgage Awards

PRNewswire August 8, 2022

Transformational broker solution shortlisted as excellence awardee

SYDNEY, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative Australian fintech loan origination and lead generation solution for mortgage brokers, LoanQ, has been announced as an excellence awardee finalist in this year’s Australian Mortgage Awards.

In under two years, LoanQ has digitally transformed the mortgage and personal finance broking industries, re-shaping how brokers and dealerships generate new revenue streams.

Parent company, LoanQ Technologies, created an intelligent loan origination platform and lender gateway service by establishing two game-changing products:

  • LoanQ streamlines asset finance and personal lending that lets a broker process a loan from start to finish on any device, including mobile phones.
  • WebloanQ is a low-cost client-facing portal brokers embed on their websites that provides consumers with financial calculators, product comparisons and online application they can complete in their own time.

The cloud-based architecture of LoanQ has transformed a complex, fragmented and frustrating segment for mortgage brokers, finance brokers, and dealerships. Previously they had to  manually check multiple lender portals, manually analyse and compare rate cards and then embarked on the time-consuming completion of compliance documents.

LoanQ innovation means loans are now originated in under 20 minutes, including the lodgement to lenders.

“LoanQ is all about innovating new opportunities at the lowest cost point,” said Scott Juda, LoanQ’s  Head of Distribution. “Mortgage brokers can now diversify, and  better meet customer needs due to greater productivity and efficiency benefits of using LoanQ. This includes offering value-add personal lending and asset finance opportunities to customers.”

Over 4,000 mortgage brokers nationwide are now using LoanQ. LoanQ’s intuitive guided flows and application processes standardise how they write personal loans and asset finance – by asking deal-specific questions to narrow the lenders and products suitable for their clients. The result is better-quality applications, quicker turnaround and higher conversion rates. Lenders receive higher quality deals that fit their target market and settle more loans faster.

LoanQ identified manual processing of loans as the most significant issue affecting brokers and, unlike other Fintechs, does not compete with or disrupt brokers. It supports them.  With data capture, loan comparisons, completion of one-click compliance documents, eSign and tender lodgement, LoanQ has resolved many of the inefficiencies in the industry.

LoanQ has recorded more than 180% customer growth in just twelve months.

About LoanQ Technologies

LoanQ Technologies provides loan origination and lead generation solutions to mortgage and personal finance brokers. LoanQ is an intelligent loan origination platform and lender gateway service designed for brokers and dealerships, which can be used on any device. WebloanQ is a client-facing portal with financial calculators that let consumers compare lending products. https://www.loanq.com.au

CONTACT:
Cathryn van der Walt
+61-0402327633
[email protected]

SOURCE LoanQ

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.