Hectagon to Launch TGE on August 8 Aiming to Bootstrap Decentralized VC DAO

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hectagon , an upcoming decentralized Venture Capital DAO, is launching the TGE for its HECTA token, which grants holders a claim to governance rights and to the tokens held in its treasury.

Hectagon is a novel platform that lets regular users get the windfall from investing into crypto startups at an early stage. They share the risks, but also receive the profits from backing projects right from the start. In both the Web2 and the Web3 worlds, average users are usually among the last in the chain of buyers, being used as “exit liquidity” for the previous round investors. With Hectagon, holding HECTA gives users a way to indirectly hold seed-stage tokens.

The TGE for HECTA will launch on August 8 between 11:00 and 14:00 UTC. The tokens can be acquired directly on app.hectagon.finance, or buy and stake them on PancakeSwap.

The first 300 whitelisted members will receive up to 30% HECTA bonus for any purchase above $500. Sign up at: https://app.hectagon.finance/ before 07:00 AM, Aug 8 2022 (UTC).

Hectagon is made by the founders of VSV Capital , a Vietnam-based accelerator and VC that invested in over 80 startups, primarily in Web2. With the growth of Web3, VSV Founder and Forbes 30 under 30 Asia nominee Linh Han saw an opportunity to reinvent the VC model. Hectagon Finance is backed by Mistletoe, VSV Capital, Hub Global and LaunchZone.

The vast majority of VC funds only raise capital from already rich investors, who trust the VC fund managers to invest it effectively. This was happening in Web3 just as much as it did in Web2, making tremendous amounts of money for these insiders who could get in on the best deals. There was an opportunity to reestablish some fairness in the VC mechanism, opening up the funding to everyone.

Hectagon offers this opportunity, with the lineup of project pipeline, clear plan of making investment decisions by holding HECTA tokens in the Hectagon treasury. HECTA tokens can be redeemed for their value in the treasury at any point, giving additional security to holders. Unlike many other investment DAOs that raised millions without a clear plan on what to do next, Hectagon has a clear mandate of accessing the best seed-stage Web3 deals.

“What I learnt from years of working in the Venture Capital industry is that creating a valuable company does not solely rely on the founders and investors,” said Linh Han, Hectagon Co-Founder. “You need a community of loyal customers and supporters who are willing to use the product, provide feedback and spread the word… All of that is better achieved through a community-owned, decentralized funding platform model. With Hectagon, we expect to revolutionize the Venture Capital funding model for Web3 and bring a new concept of investment into the blockchain and crypto space.”

About Hectagon

Hectagon is a decentralized VC fund that allows anyone to contribute funds and receive the windfalls of investing early in Web3 startups. It is developed by the same team behind VSV Capital, one of the most active Web2 investors in Vietnam. Hectagon’s mission is restoring the fair community-centric ideals of the early crypto years, which later were suppressed by a Web2-like Venture Fund model.

