Golden Bull Award Celebrates 20th Year

200 Malaysian businesses win iconic award as economy recovers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 2022 marks the 20th Golden Bull Award. Since its inception in 2003, the Golden Bull Award has gone on to recognize over 2,000 Malaysian businesses with about 17,000 nominees participating in the program. A proudly Malaysian brand, the Golden Bull Award has since expanded to, and organised in, Singapore, Taiwan and mainland China – helping bridge businesses across the region.

The Golden Bull Award recognises SMEs who have shown outstanding resilience and quick thinking to adapt and evolve in an ever changing market environment.

Celebrating this momentous occasion, for the first time ever, the Golden Bull Award gala dinner and award presentation was held for two nights. 2022 sets an all-time record for having 2183 nominees, more than double that of 2021, as businesses grasp at the opportunity for a stimulus to restarting and growing their businesses post-pandemic.

Datuk William Ng, organising chairman of the Golden Bull Award, said, “the common traits of these successful SMEs, who thrived despite the pandemic, are that they have a strong business foundation and were quick to adapt to the adverse situation. The same companies are now among the first to rebound from the pandemic – proving that businesses must focus on getting their basics right”.

The Golden Bull Award, the first award for SMEs in Malaysia, was first organised in 2003. The Award is organised by Business Media International, the region’s leader in B2B media and business intelligence.

“The Golden Bull Award symbolises ‘Strength and Growth‘. This year, it also represents resilience, and the idea that we must not give up, no matter how tough the road ahead will be”, said Ng.

A total of 3 different categories were open for competition, including Emerging SMEs, Outstanding SMEs, and the coveted Super Golden Bull Award, categorised respectively according to annual turnover.

This year, the Golden Bull Award introduced the inaugural Digital Transformation Awards, an award that goes beyond recognizing the current digital transformation journey to reinforcing the belief and culture – internally, externally, exponentially – that digital is the future. A total of 11 businesses are selected as winners.

Dignitaries at the award presentation included YB Datuk Haji Ahmad Amzad Bin Hashim, Deputy Minister of Ministry of Science, Technology & Innovation, Rizal Nainy, CEO of SME Corporation Malaysia, Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, Executive Director of MIDA, Paul W Chan, President of Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors (MACD) and Dato’ Andy Seo, Co-Chairman of PEMUDAH.

The official auditor of the Golden Bull Award is Baker Tilly Malaysia, while the official credit reporting agency is CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd with Malaysiakini as the official media partner. Judges include academic leaders such as Taylor’s University’s Professor Dr Khong Kok Wei, Nilai University’s Professor Dr Sivakumar Velayutham & Swinburne University of Technology’s Professor Lim Weng Marc.

LIST OF RECIPIENTS OF GOLDEN BULL AWARD 2022

SUPER GOLDEN BULL

ASTEEL SDN BHD

EB FROZEN FOOD SDN BHD

EOSTRE BERHAD

KOIKE (M) SDN BHD

KOK CONSTRUCTION (M) SDN BHD

MINGU INTERNATIONAL TRADING SDN BHD

PENTECH SOLUTION SDN BHD

SYARIKAT SRI MINYAK TENAGA SDN BHD

TERENGGANU SILICA CONSORTIUM SDN BHD

OUTSTANDING SMES

A1 GLOBE SDN BHD

ADS ON MARKETING SDN BHD

AERUMA GROUP SDN BHD

AF MANUFACTURING SERVICES SDN BHD

AIK HUAT HARDWARE TRADING SDN BHD

AMBANG ANGKASA SDN BHD

APEX AIR COMPRESSOR (M) SDN BHD

ARMADA CEKAP SDN BHD

ARMADA PARTS SDN BHD

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE HOME SDN BHD [AIHOME]

ATRACS PROPERTIES SDN BHD

BINA PYK (SABAH) SDN BHD

BROADLINK MARKETING SDN BHD (RETOUCH)

CENTRE SIDE EXPRESS MARITIME SDN BHD

CHING SHING TRADING SDN BHD

CKS GLASS HARDWARE SDN BHD

CLEANROOM INDUSTRIES SDN BHD

DAISEI KUSHIYAKI SDN BHD

DPI CHEMICALS SDN BHD

E & X ENGINEERING WORKS SDN BHD

EMRAZ TRAVEL & TOURS SDN BHD

ES INNOVATION LAB SDN BHD (DAYONE DAYONE NOODLES)

EVERCARE MANPOWER SDN BHD

EVERGOLD METAL ROOFING SDN BHD

EZGO MARKETING (M) SDN BHD

FA ADVISORY SDN BHD

FOODABOX DOT COM SDN BHD

FOREWARD REALTY SDN BHD

FOX ONE MARKETING SDN BHD

FWF GROUP SDN BHD

GOOD TASTE MALAYSIA SDN BHD

GREAT COSMO INDUSTRIES SDN BHD

HG SERVICES (M) SDN BHD

HI-PROFILE ACHIEVEMENT (M) SDN BHD

IKRAR JAYA BINA SDN BHD

IMPERIAL PACKAGING AND PLASTICS SDN BHD

JW SAB & PARTNERS SDN BHD

KOW HOCK BUILDING MATERIALS (M) SDN BHD

LAM LEE CONSTRUCTION SDN BHD

LBS LOGISTIC SDN BHD

LE BOURNE SDN BHD

LIAN HOE HUAT ENTERPRISE (M) SDN BHD

LIN FONG YUN SDN BHD

LOFTY AMBITION SDN BHD

LOW SEAT HOON HANDMADE MEE SUAH SDN BHD

LU CHIN POH CONSTRUCTION SDN BHD

MEGANE TOP SDN BHD

MI GLOBAL SDN BHD

MJ HEALTH SCREENING CENTER SDN BHD

MMIS BERHAD

MODU SYSTEM (M) SDN BHD

MXM INTERNATIONAL SDN BHD

MY CO2 GROUP OF COMPANIES

NETTOYAGE STATION (PG) SDN BHD

NSP ENTERTAINMENT SDN BHD

ONE HEALTHY SOLUTION (M) SDN BHD

ONE MORE PET (M) SDN BHD

ORIGIN HERBAL HAIR TREATMENT SDN BHD

PANDA LOGISTICS (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD

PENGURUSAN PASIR PERAK SDN BHD

PEOPLELOGY DEVELOPMENT SDN BHD

PINTAS TRADING SDN BHD

PISTEUO ADVISORY SDN BHD

PLAN TNG SDN BHD

POWIN STEEL INDUSTRIES SDN BHD

PROFOTO MALAYSIA SDN BHD

PUSAT PAKAIAN KIME SDN BHD (KM FASHION)

R&M ELECTRONICS SDN BHD

REVOLL REALTY SDN BHD

ROWY HARDWARE SDN BHD

SANSICO INDUSTRIES SDN BHD

SBH MARINE INDUSTRIES SDN BHD

SECO TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD

SENG LIY ENGINEERING (M) SDN BHD

SHENG ZHUN TYRE SDN BHD

SHIN-YO ENGINEERING SDN BHD

SILICON CREATION SDN BHD

SIMEWOOD PRODUCT SDN BHD

SINOFLEX LOGISTICS SDN BHD

SIONG FATT GROUP SDN BHD

SITEGIANT SDN BHD

SOLID COOL MARKETING SDN BHD

SRIBHAGAWAN EDUCATION GROUP SDN BHD

STANDARD FOOD SOLUTIONS SDN BHD

SURIA JERAI ELECTRICAL SDN BHD

TECHNITEC ENGINEERING SDN BHD

THE OLIVE TREE GROUP (GHAZAL MAHEL SDN BHD)

THUNDER EXPRESS SDN BHD

TOP SECURITY DOOR SDN BHD

TRANSPACC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SDN BHD

U VENEER SDN BHD

UPT FORWARDING & TRANSPORT SDN BHD

URBAN SPICE & SEASONINGS SDN BHD

VAER INDUSTRIAL SDN BHD

WAI HONG BROTHERS SDN BHD

WF MACHINERY & HARDWARE SDN BHD

WONDER ESPLANADES SDN BHD

WONDERKLEAN – CUCKOO INTERNATIONAL (MAL) SDN BHD

WORLDWISE FREIGHT (M) SDN BHD

XEERSOFT SDN BHD

XETRON SOLUTIONS SDN BHD

XIANFENG TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD

YF PACKAGING SDN BHD

YUMI FOOD SDN BHD

ZOLANO DESIGN SDN BHD

EMERGING SMES

ACCESS HITECH AUTOMATION SDN BHD

AMQ TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD

AT EVENT QUEST SDN BHD

AVANGUARDIA GROUP SDN BHD

BEAUGATES CONCEPT SDN BHD

CIRCLE PLACE SDN BHD

CKSY MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST

CTA NUTRICEUTICALS (ASIA) SDN BHD

DAFO ASIA SDN BHD

DATA CENTER SPECIALISTS (M) SDN BHD

DCOM GLOBAL (M) SDN BHD (RESKILLS)

DIGITAL MARKETING CONSULTANCY SDN BHD

DREAMZTECH (M) BERHAD

ECOMAX ALUMINIUM KITCHEN CABINET SDN BHD

ENOTAKER TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD

EURO ART TURNING SDN BHD

EXP FISHING (M) SDN BHD

F2F SDN BHD

FINIZIO KITCHEN SDN BHD

FINWORLD TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD

FISH CAMP LEARNING SDN BHD

FLOORMAC (M) SDN BHD

G.M. TRACTOR PARTS SDN BHD

GCFO CAPITAL SDN BHD

GLENNS GROCER PLT

GREENLAND MANAGEMENT SERVICES SDN BHD

GZIT HOLDING SDN BHD

HAPPY FAMILY WELL-BEING SDN BHD

HUNTERS INTERNATIONAL SDN BHD

IGS ENGLISH SDN BHD

ILUMEY (M) SDN BHD

INFRONT CONSULTING GROUP (M) SDN BHD

IOCANDO SDN BHD

IWIFI GROUP SDN BHD

JC MACHINERY INDUSTRY SDN BHD

JK LAND DEVELOPMENT CONSULTANT SDN BHD

JM NATURALS SDN BHD

KAIYE INDUSTRIES (M) SDN BHD

KINGSMAN REALTY SDN BHD

KLINIK PERGIGIAN SENTOSA (KULIM) SDN BHD @ SENTOSA DENTAL GROUP

KUNKWAN SDN BHD

KX CONSTRUCTIION & PROJECT SDN BHD

L & S TECHNOLOGY (LIFESECURE)

LEL CUBIC FURNITURE SDN BHD

LIPIDGROUP SDN BHD

LL REDEFINE RENOVATION & DESIGN SDN BHD

LOMO PICTURES SDN BHD

M A AUDIO ACCESSORIES

MATAF INDUSTRIES

MEGA JADI HYGIENE SOLUTIONS SDN BHD

MERRY HORTICULTURE INTERNATIONAL (M) SDN BHD

MLF INGREDIENTS SDN BHD

MM COSMETIC SDN BHD

MURASAKI DESIGN & BUILD

MYCA CORPORATE HUB SDN BHD

NEXT ENERGY SDN BHD

ONNET CONSULTING SDN BHD

OPERION ECOMMERCE & SOFTWARE SDN BHD

OREGEON PROPERTY CONSULTANCY SDN BHD

RBM BUILDING MACHINERY TRADING SDN BHD

REDEFINED MORTGAGE SPECIALIST SDN BHD

RHINO GROUP SDN BHD

SCRC JAYA SDN BHD

SHARA DYNAMIC MARINE (M) SDN BHD

SIN BOON KEE (M) SDN BHD

SNAPGO TECHNOLOGIES (M SDN BHD

SSEB SOLUTION SDN BHD

SWEE KEE FOOD SDN BHD

TECHAPP INTERNATIONAL SDN BHD

TECHIES APP TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD

TECHMARK PLT

TGC MARKETING SDN BHD

TGF STORE

THE BEANCOUNTER SDN BHD

THE FOODIE HUB SDN BHD

THINK INTERIOR SDN BHD

TOKOMA SDN BHD

TOP SCHOLAR EDUCATION GROUP SDN BHD

TRAITQUEST INNOVATION SDN BHD

UNICORNR SDN BHD

UNIQUE IMAGE SDN BHD

URBAN HYGIENIST SDN BHD

URBANISM MARKETING SYNERGY SDN BHD

VISION PARTS SUPPLY SDN BHD

WAN WORLD FUNERAL SERVICES

WATERDOTCOM ENGINEERING SDH BHD

WEI WANG DESIGN & STRUCTURAL WORK SDN BHD

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS

DIGITAL MARKETING CONSULTANCY SDN BHD

ES INNOVATION LAB SDN BHD

EURO ART TUNING SDN BHD

GZIT HOLDING SDN BHD

HI-PROFILE ACHIEVEMENT (M) SDN BHD

LEL CUBIC FURNITURE SDN BHD

ONNET CONSULTING SDN BHD

SHIN-YO ENGINEERING SDN BHD

SIN BOON KEE (M) SDN BHD

THE OLIVE TREE GROUP (GHAZAL MAHEL SDN BHD)

WONDER ESPLANADES SDN BHD

