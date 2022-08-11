Top Organizations Lauded with Prestigious Industry Recognition by Frost & Sullivan for Best-in-Class Performance

17 Awards are set to be presented at Frost & Sullivan’s 10th Virtual Awards Ceremony, which will be broadcasted live on YouTube at 1730 hours (GMT +8), 17 August 2022.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards in Asia-Pacific celebrates a giant milestone with the highly anticipated 10th virtual awards ceremony.

For over 20 years, the Best Practices Awards have honored leading companies that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs while continually demonstrating tremendous industry achievements. Since transitioning from in-person banquets in 2020, the virtual award ceremonies have played host to award recipients and presenters from across the globe — an opportunity otherwise non-viable under normal circumstances.

Congratulating the awardees, Darrell Huntsman, Chief Executive Officer at Frost & Sullivan, noted that the award recipients are companies that inspire growth in their industries. “I am excited to be a part of this momentous occasion where we acknowledge and reward organizations for their elevated performance, share their outstanding achievements, celebrate their ongoing success, and join in on the excitement of their future plans.”

The following award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan’s proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analyses, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends. A detailed study was conducted on each of the nominated companies focusing on real-time performance indicators, such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisition, product/service value, and technology innovation.

Baraja – 2022 Global Automotive LiDAR New Product Innovation Award

Bushu Pharmaceuticals – 2022 Japan Pharmaceuticals Supply Chain Contract Services Customer Value Leadership Award

Chunghwa Telecom – 2022 Taiwan 5G Services Customer Value Leadership Award

Chunghwa Telecom – 2022 Taiwan Telecommunications Services Company of the Year Award

Equinix – 2022 Japan Data Center Services Company of the Year Award

Equinix – 2022 Singapore Data Center Services Company of the Year Award

HIMA Asia Pacific – 2022 Asia-Pacific Industrial Process Safety Systems Customer Value Leadership Award

Labcorp Drug Development – 2022 Global Decentralized Clinical Trial Company of the Year Award

MR D.I.Y. Group Berhad – 2022 Malaysia Home Improvement Retail Company of the Year Award

NEXTDC – 2022 Australia Data Center Services Company of the Year Award

ParkCity Medical Centre – 2022 Malaysia Emerging Hospital Company of the Year Award

Pelatro – 2022 Asia-Pacific Contextual Marketing Solutions for Telecommunications Company of the Year Award

PowerArena – 2022 Taiwan Computer Vision in Manufacturing Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

PT DCI Indonesia Tbk – 2022 Indonesia Data Center Services Company of the Year Award

ST Pharm – 2022 Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotide CDMO Company of the Year Award

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Thailand) – 2022 Thailand Data Center Colocation Services Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Subang Jaya Medical Centre – 2022 Malaysia Hospital Company of the Year Award

TMEIC – 2022 Global Power Electronics for Carbon Neutrality Company of the Year Award

True Corporation – 2022 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Customer Value Leadership Award

True Internet Data Center Co., Ltd. – 2022 Thailand Data Center Services Company of the Year Award

Viettel Cyber Security – 2022 Vietnam Cybersecurity Services Company of the Year Award

Among the 21 awards listed above, 17 will be presented at Frost & Sullivan’s 10th virtual awards ceremony. The one-hour extravaganza will be livestreamed on 17 August 2022 on YouTube. To learn more about the awards and partnership opportunities for the 2022 awards, please visit https://best-practices.frost.com/. To schedule an interaction with a Frost & Sullivan spokesperson, please email Kala Mani.S. at [email protected].

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

