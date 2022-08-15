AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • joint venture

Quick Heal joins forces with RevBits to strengthen its cybersecurity portfolio

PRNewswire August 15, 2022

The strategic partnership opens new markets for both Quick Heal and RevBits to deliver superior protection to an expanded customer base

MINEOLA, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Quick Heal Technologies, a leader in the cybersecurity space, has collaborated with RevBits to address the advanced protection need for an on-premise infrastructure of government organisations. The partnership will help Quick Heal enhance its Seqrite product portfolio while enabling RevBits to expand its market presence in India. The association also aims to help government organizations that prefer to run their critical systems on-premise rather than in the cloud, thereby ensuring that they operate safely and seamlessly without the fear of cyberattacks.

Dr. Sanjay Katkar, Joint MD & CTO, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, said, “We are delighted to partner with a leading cybersecurity solution provider like RevBits, well-known for its unique three-phase detection method that can protect businesses even from the most sophisticated attacks. It also complements our existing suite of Seqrite security solutions and will help us further strengthen our Seqrite product portfolio to offer the best cybersecurity solutions to our customers. At Quick Heal, we strive to innovate ourselves in sync with the ever-evolving threat landscape and devise solutions that exactly fit this purpose. We will continue collaborating with more such players to augment our products and services, cementing a leadership presence in the market today, tomorrow and beyond.” 

David Schiffer, CEO, RevBits, said, “We are extremely proud to be selected by a company with the size and reputation of Quick Heal. They are the leading EPS provider in India with 80% of the market share, and their solutions are available in more than 40 countries through international offices and thousands of channel partners. The combination of RevBits technology and the reputation and market coverage of Quick Heal Technologies will definitely prove to be a winning combination. Conservative projections point to additional revenue for RevBits of over $10 million ARR over the next three years, with large upside potential”.

About RevBits

Established in 2018, RevBits is a comprehensive cybersecurity company dedicated to providing customers with superior protection and service. RevBits delivers protection against the most sophisticated cyber threats companies face by offering multiple advanced security capabilities that can be administered through a unified security platform. RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY, with offices in Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA, London (England), and Antwerp (Belgium). For more information on RevBits please visit www.revbits.com/aboutrevbits.

About Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. (Formerly Known as Quick Heal Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) is a leading IT security solutions company. Each Quick Heal product is designed to simplify IT security management across the length and depth of devices and on multiple platforms. They are customized to suit consumers, small businesses, government establishments and corporate houses. Over a span of 26 years, the company’s R&D has focused on computer and network security solutions. The current portfolio of cloud-based security and advanced machine learning-enabled solutions stops threats, attacks and malicious traffic before it strikes. This considerably reduces the system resource usage. The security solutions are indigenously developed in India. Quick Heal Antivirus Solutions, Quick Heal Scan Engine, and the entire range of Quick Heal products are proprietary items of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. 

Contact:
Neal Hesterberg
[email protected]

 

SOURCE RevBits LLC

