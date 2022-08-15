AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Launches a New Website “tica-scholarships.com” to Promote TICA scholarships

PRNewswire August 15, 2022

BANGKOK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will host “2022 TICA Scholarships” to launch a new website on Saturday 27th August 2022 from 13.30-15.00 hrs. (GMT+7). The event will be live streamed on www.tica-scholarships.com

This website is created as a useful source of information on scholarships and training awards offered by TICA as well as on Thailand’s international development cooperation through human resource development cooperation by sharing its knowledge and experiences with other developing countries to support their sustainable development. 

At the event, the current TICA scholarship awardees will share their experiences in Thailand, the participants will enjoy enchanting Thai cultural performances and win special prizes from TICA.

TICA is offering participants the opportunity to register in advance for the conference through the following link https://metag.pro/tica/. For more information, please e-mail to [email protected] or [email protected].

 

SOURCE Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA)

