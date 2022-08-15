AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Fat Tail Investment Research Releases Your Bear Market Survival Guide Newsletter to Help Aussie’s Invest Smarter

PRNewswire August 15, 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fat Tail Investment Research, the independent Melbourne financial publisher, has released a valuable whitepaper from its flagship newsletter Fat Tail Investment Advisory, called ‘Your Bear Market Survival Guide,’ which aims to help investors not only survive but thrive in the uncertainty of the current bear market conditions, providing guidance on long-term investment strategy and building a more robust portfolio. The ‘Your Bear Market Survival Guide’ is available to users as resource when they take out a 30 day subscription for just $1 to the Fat Tail Investment Advisory.

Since 2021, the stock markets across significant economies worldwide, including Australia, have undergone revolutionary developments that were both mesmerizing and challenging to even the most seasoned investors. After the Australian ASX 200 peaked around the end of 2021, the stock market fell into a bear market with many stocks crashing, catching many investors who failed to prepare mentally for the downtime off guard. At that time, with their insight, some at Fat Tail Investment Research had already warned subscribers of the imminent bear market.

“Right now, the reality is that ultra-cheap money is still flowing into growth and momentum stocks while leaving the “boring” value-oriented stocks behind. As an investor, the most important thing is to remember that returns are about the price you pay and the cash flows a company produces. In times of heightened speculation, the market will forget this lesson. So it’s important to remain disciplined and remember that there is a difference between investing and speculation”, advised Greg Canavan, Editorial Director at Fat Tail Investment Research.

Greg believes that the bear market will inevitably wane, giving way to the bullish market. Investors can monitor changes in the macroenvironment, such as the United States Federal Reserve’s interest rate, commodity prices, bond yields, etc., to identify signs of the bottom. Greg points out that although the bear market with the short-term stock plunge and uncertainties drives investors to act conservatively to keep their capital intact, it also presents a very compelling long-term opportunity for investors to prepare for the success of their portfolio in the next few years.

“Prices of many high-quality stocks have been down 45 – 65% from their peak. Of course, it’s stupid to follow the mainstream blindly. But equally, it’s also stupid to be contrarian for the sake of it. When the perceived risk is low…actual risk is high. And when perceived risk is high…actual risk is low,” added Greg.

To help investors to make the most out of the bear market and head for the inevitable return of the bull market, they can subscribe to Fat Tail Investment Research’s publications at https://fattail.com.au/series/your-bear-market-survival-guide/.

About Fat Tail Investment Advisory

Fat Tail Investment Advisory is one of the largest independent investment research companies in Australia, with about 100,000 daily readers of its e-letters and around 30,000 paying subscribers. Its vision is to research for ideas to empower investors to make intelligent investment decisions and protect their wealth in unconventional ways.

SOURCE Fat Tail Investment Research

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.