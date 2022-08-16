XREX is ISO/IEC 27001 Certified, Validating Its Crypto Security Credentials

TAIPEI, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Blockchain neo fintech company XREX announced today that it has successfully acquired ISO/IEC 27001 accreditation issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), confirming its ability to achieve world-class standards in maintaining its information security management system (ISMS).

Certified by the British Standards Institution (BSI), XREX now joins leading cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms such as Binance, Crypto.com, and Cybavo, to adhere to ISO/IEC 27001’s strict requirements for ISMS. XREX achieved the certification with zero faults across all 114 criteria in its application process.

“The ability to prevent and mitigate cyber risks efficiently is crucial not just to crypto firms, but all companies in this day and age,” said XREX co-founder and CEO Wayne Huang . “As crypto and blockchain technologies develop, platforms that are able to uphold these principles will be those trusted by banks, regulators, users, and the masses. I am proud that XREX ranks amongst the best of these platforms.”

ISO certification has not been a requirement for crypto service providers under any jurisdiction, yet proactively going through such a rigorous audit proves XREX’s resolve to be not just a compliant platform, but one that pursues the highest standards in cybersecurity and data protection.

“Leveraging decades of collective experience in cybersecurity, the XREX security team has built precise defense mechanisms and threat-monitoring models. We proactively applied for the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification and passed BSI’s audit,” said Sun Huang , Chief Security Officer and General Manager at XREX who led the entire ISO application program. “XREX will continue to strive for the highest international standards, joining the global movement in building a safer environment for blockchain and crypto adoption.”

XREX acquired official approval in May 2022 to be a crypto asset service provider in Lithuania and Money Services Business (MSB) licenses from both the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and Canada . It is in the process of applying to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for a Major Payment Institution license, which will allow XREX to conduct digital payment token services.

About XREX

XREX is a neo fintech leveling the playing field by partnering with banks, regulators, and verified individuals to redefine banking together.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Taipei, XREX comprises a team of world-leading experts in cybersecurity, fintech, compliance, and cryptocurrency to offer a full suite of innovative products to solve dollar-liquidity shortage issues faced by cross-border merchants in emerging economies.

