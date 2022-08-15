AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Richer People, Poorer Planet: Arçelik calls for greater efficiency at IFA 2022 with the launch of its new cutting-edge technology to enhance sustainable solutions for households

PRNewswire August 15, 2022

Arçelik, parent company to Beko and Grundig, will be at IFA 2022 in Berlin to unveil their latest in product innovation at IFA 2022, while Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik, will address the climate emergency during his keynote speech on Friday 2nd September at 2 p.m.

ISTANBUL, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Arçelik, parent company to leading home appliance brands including Beko and Grundig, is challenging the traditional sustainability model that shapes so many consumer brands today. During his keynote speech at IFA Berlin on Friday 2nd September, Arçelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu will call on industry leaders to consider how their companies are impacting the environment, in a speech that draws on his experience as a CEO and APPLiA President.

Hakan Bulgurlu (Arçelik, CEO)

Tackling the subject of technological advancements and sustainability, Hakan Bulgurlu, will deliver a speech that aims to reshape how companies think about their environmental impact. Focusing on the notion of ‘Richer People’ on a ‘Poorer Planet’, he will explore the idea that some of the solutions unveiled by industries to reduce their impact on the planet in fact result in increased demand and consumption, leading to greater environmental damage.

Arçelik brands Beko and Grundig will be exhibiting at IFA in the Household Appliances section in Hall 3.1.

About Arçelik

Arçelik’s has over 40,000 employees around the world, global operations including sales and marketing offices in 52 countries, and 28 production facilities in 9 countries with 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko). As Europe’s second-largest white goods company by market share (based on volumes), Arçelik reached a consolidated turnover of 6.5 billion Euros in 2021. Arçelik’s 28 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe, are home to over 2,000 researchers and hold more than 3,000 international patent applications to date. In 2021, Arçelik achieved the highest score in the DHP Household Durables category for the third year in a row in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Through its leadership position in sustainability and credible decarbonization roadmap for achieving net zero, Arçelik became the first and only company from its industry to receive the Terra Carta Seal by HRH Prince of Wales. Arçelik’s mission is ‘Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide’.

www.arcelikglobal.com/en 

 

SOURCE Arçelik

