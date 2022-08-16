AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LONGi Provides 9MWp PV Modules to Pekat Solar at Proton Malaysia

PRNewswire August 16, 2022

XI’AN, China, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi, the world leading solar technology company headquartered in Xi’an, China, has supplied Pekat Solar with 9MWp high-efficiency solar modules. The project is invested and owned by MFP Solar and executed by Pekat Solar, a leading solar investor & EPC in Malaysia.

The 9MWp project is installed at Proton Tanjung Malim car manufacturing plant, it is now the largest car canopy in Malaysia. Covering a land area of 23.4 acres, Proton’s motor pool car park provides parking spaces for 2,880 cars and is used as a transit point for cars produced at Tanjung Malim prior to being distributed to dealers and outlets nationwide.

As the project investor, MFP Solar provided a CAPEX-free solution for Proton to save on their utility payments and enhance low-carbon image for corporates.

LONGi provided its Hi-MO 4 bifacial modules to the project, the system is expected to generate up to 25% of the power consumption at its plant, reducing around 11 tons of carbon emissions per year.

Mr. Goh Chin san, Director of MFP Solar commented: “We are proud to complete such a landmark project in Malaysia, and happy to see a conglomerate like Proton values solar PV, the decreasing cost of solar energy generated is providing a sound investment opportunity for commercial and industrial owners in the region.”

“We are happy to have cooperated with Pekat Solar in achieving a remarkable project.” Dennis She, Vice President at LONGi Group, commented, “LONGi aims to provide high efficiency products to help corporates fulfill their low-carbon commitments, and continue to provide great value for partners around the globe.”

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions,green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

SOURCE LONGi

