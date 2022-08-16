AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Taiwan officially assumes the permanent secretariat of AFACT, a UN peripheral organization, uniting to establish digital economic communities in the Asia-Pacific region forum

PRNewswire August 16, 2022

TAIPEI, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On the 15th of August, the Asia Pacific Council for Trade Facilitation and Electronic Business (AFACT) Secretariat, currently run by the Institute for Information Industry (III), hosted the “Establishing Digital Economic Communities in Asia-Pacific Region” international forum together with the Commerce Development Research Institute (CDRI).

The forum specially invited experts and professionals to Taiwan; Mr. Tahseen Ahmad Khan, Vice Chairman of UN/CEFACT, Mr. Sachin Mehta, Coordinator of the Travel & Tourism Domain of UN/CEFACT, and Mr. Akio Suzuki, who had been the Opinion Leader in negotiations with international organizations such as UNECE and ISO. The forum participants congratulated Taiwan on assuming the position of the AFACT Secretariat.

“The goals of the Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) are 1. To shape the paradigm of co-creation in digital services, and to reinforce the resilience of government services; 2. Complete the data altruism ecosystem, and to expand the horizon of personal data empowerment and data dignity; and 3. To promote the development of technology on the civil side, and data democratization for citizens across the globe, and make the vision of a smart country a reality. As SDGs are realized with the data for good, such prospects of international digital trade and global data economy are featured by “Governance”, “Industry” of innovation, and social innovation around “Altruism”, shared by Minister Audrey Tang, Minister without Portfolio, Executive Yuan, R.O.C. (Taiwan), and the first Minister-Designate of the Ministry of Digital Affairs of Taiwan.

“We will share Taiwan’s strategy and roadmap and look forward to learning from international panelists, with the goal of establishing a consensus with the global economic communities. Aside from Taiwan being the Permanent Secretariat of AFACT, we have also undertaken the responsibility to be the AFACT Host for 2023.” as expressed by Dr. Cheng-Hong Cho, Head of Delegation of Taiwan, AFACT in the welcome address.

The goals of AFACT are to promote the commitment and the development of trade facilitation, electronic business policies and activities in the Asia Pacific region, mainly focusing on those promoted by the United Nations Center for Trade Facilitation and Electronic Business (UN/CEFACT) to guide, stimulate, improve and promote the digital ability of business, trade and administrative organizations, as well as to exchange products and relevant services effectively within the AFACT community.

From right: Dr. Cheng-Hong Cho, Head of Delegation of Taiwan, AFACT and President of Institute for Information Industry, Mr. Akio Suzuki, Opinion Leader in APAC for negotiations with international NGOs in sustainable tourism, Mr. Tahseen Ahmad Khan, Vice Chairman of UN/CEFACT, Audrey Tang, Minister-Designate of Ministry of Digital Affairs, Mr. Sachin Mehta, Coordinator of Travel & Tourism Domain of UN/CEFACT, Mr. Tain-Tsair Hsu, Chairman of the Board of Commerce Development Research Institute. (PRNewsfoto/Institute for Information Industry)

SOURCE Institute for Information Industry

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

