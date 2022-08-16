AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Counting Down to TILOG VE 2022, the Comprehensive Logistics Virtual Exhibition by the DITP

PRNewswire August 16, 2022

BANGKOK , Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TILOG VE 2022, the iconic logistics virtual exhibition organized by The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of Thailand. TILOG VE convenes the outstanding Thai and international logistics service providers, buyers, visitors under one roof on the platform www.tilog-ve.com during August 24-26, 2022, announces the last call for registration.

Here are 4 reasons why the interested attendees should not miss the business opportunity to connect with Thai logistics service providers at TILOG VE 2022 this August 24-26, 2022 via www.tilog-ve.com.

  1. TILOG VE is gathering 50 Thai high-potential logistics companies to showcase their wide range of products and services that suit all needs including Material Handling, Packing, Warehouse & Loading, Logistics IT & E-Logistics, and Transportation & Logistics Service Providers. Making it is ASEAN’s leading event.
  2. Explore new ideas and solutions for business from Thai market-leading exhibitors.
  3. Make new meaningful business connections which will support and strengthen business. Our state-of-the-art Matchmaking allows the interested attendees to meet partners efficiently with seamless experiences online.
  4. Completely free for all attendees.

The opportunity to be in a heart of Thai logistics ecosystem and networking is open. Online registration can be found at www.tilog-ve.com.  Apply to join now! For any questions, please send it to [email protected] or contact DITP’s Thai Trade Center for more information. 

SOURCE The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP)

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

