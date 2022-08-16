AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

KSK LAND RECOGNISED FOR INVESTOR ATTRACTION STRATEGY – MGBF

PRNewswire August 16, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — KSK Land has been recognised by the Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) for its role in attracting high net-worth individuals to Malaysia post-pandemic.

The first challenge in investor attraction is “selling” the country. In the context of Asia, Malaysia is competing with some very established investment destinations. The second is to position the city as a highly liveable city with the connectivity to regional and global markets.

The team at KSK Land has successfully sold Malaysia, the city of Kuala Lumpur, and the property 8 Conlay to a selection of global investors looking for a strategic position in ASEAN.

MGBF founding chairman, Nordin Abdullah, said, “We have seen in cities like London that high net-worth investors often start with the purchase of an iconic property. After establishing a footprint and spending more time in the city, the investor finds ways to integrate Malaysian opportunities into their global business operations.”

“For investment promotions agencies, this strategy requires medium- to long-term thinking coupled with an excellent working relationship with developers of high-end properties,” continued Nordin.

KSK Land recently announced the structural completion of Tower B of 8 Conlay’s twin branded residence, YOO8 serviced by Kempinski (YOO8). To commemorate the milestone, a unique photo series titled ‘Height of Anticipation‘ featuring panoramic views of Kuala Lumpur iconic landmarks was undertaken, set in two actual units from one of Tower B’s top floors. The stylish photo series marks a moment of celebration – both the steady progress of 8 Conlay, as well as more symbolically, the city of Kuala Lumpur as an emerging metropolis.

In another significant milestone, KSK Land also announced that it has secured a buyer for 8 Conlay’s sole penthouse unit at a price of RM30 million. Perched on the 65th floor of the Kempinski hotel tower, the excited buyer was said to have decided on the 8,742 square-foot residence as it offers stellar 360-degree view of the city, Kempinski hotel services and strategic location in central Kuala Lumpur.

KSK Land is expecting the completion of YOO8 Tower A by early 2023 and subsequently, YOO8 Tower B by the end of 2023. This will be followed by the completion of the retail podium, expected within the first half of 2023 while the 8 Conlay Kempinski Hotel is expecting completion within the first half of 2024. To date, the twin branded residence towers have achieved a sold gross development value (GDV) of over RM1.56 billion (~USD355m) with YOO8 Tower A at an 80 per cent take-up rate while Tower B at 40 per cent.

The show units for YOO8 Tower B designed by Kelly Hoppen for YOO are available for viewing at the 8 Conlay Sales Gallery located in Bangunan KSK, Jalan Yap Ah Shak, Kuala Lumpur.

The Malaysia Global Business Forum will host a roundtable themed ‘Attracting High Net-worth Global Citizens: Education, Connectivity and Lifestyle‘ to highlight the strategic opportunities that Malaysia has to offer.

For more information visit www.MalaysiaGlobalBusinessForum.com.

NOTES TO EDITORS:
For media enquiries, please contact:
Maryam M. Mukhliz
PR and Communications
Glenreagh Sdn Bhd
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +6017 257 6063

SOURCE MGBF

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.