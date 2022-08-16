Info-Tech Research Group Continues Australia and New Zealand Expansion, Names David Banger as New APAC Senior Managing Director

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Info-Tech Research Group , one of the world’s leading IT research and advisory firms, is continuing its ongoing expansion into APAC to support technology leaders with specialized diagnostics, research, and experienced analysts with regional and global insights across a variety of industries.

With industries increasingly relying on technology to navigate the complexity and uncertainty of the post-pandemic era, Info-Tech is responding to the needs of global business and IT leaders who are rising to the challenge of building a resilient organisation that can thrive in a digital economy. As Info-Tech continues to provide a differentiated alternative for IT research and advisory services, the firm is building a global team of Managing and Senior Managing Partners across major industries and sub-industries, including the public sector, manufacturing, financial services, oil and gas, and professional services industries.

‘The pandemic has unlocked new needs and opportunities for organisations to create value for their customers and citizens,’ says Brett Rugroden, Senior Vice President, Global Market Programs at Info-Tech Research Group. ‘As a global firm, we are meeting demands by growing our footprint in the APAC market to assist leaders facing two absolute imperatives: recovering by returning to growth and bolstering organisational resiliency to future shocks.’

To support this expansion, Info-Tech, which has offices in Sydney, Canada, and the United States, has announced the appointment of David Banger as a new Senior Managing Director in the APAC region. Banger brings his experience and perspective as a former CIO and digital executive at such organisations as KPMG, IBM, Microsoft, John Holland, and Prudential UK.

‘Bringing on tenured experts such as David Banger reflects Info-Tech’s unique and longstanding ability to help members navigate complex business and IT issues through industry research, practical tools, and guided implementations,’ says Rugroden. ‘David’s experiences across multiple industries will be of genuine benefit for organisations in the APAC region.’

Throughout his international career spanning over 30 years across multiple industries, Banger draws on his vast experience as a CIO and digital executive at large enterprises to help members in the APAC region. An author of multiple books, an Adjunct Professor, and a Business School Advisory Board member at Swinburne University, Banger’s extensive and unparalleled experience enables him to guide organisations to innovate and lead digitally.

‘Info-Tech has experienced phenomenal growth due to the practical application of research,’ says David Banger, Senior Managing Director, APAC. ‘Technology executives and their teams are able to apply proven approaches to manage their function and deliver greater value to their organisation. I’m excited about servicing our APAC clients and continuing to grow Info-Tech’s offering within the region.’

Info-Tech Research Group provides practical research and advisory to support IT leaders and their teams in executing on their key initiatives. With over 25 years of deep industry experience and a localized perspective, the firm plans to continue to expand and invest in the region to help organisations succeed.

To learn more about Info-Tech and to download the latest research, visit www.infotech.com

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world’s leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

