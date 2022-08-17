WorkForce Software Named HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year by the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

WorkForce Software earns the highest STEVIE® Gold award for its modern workforce management platform, WorkForce Suite, which helps organizations create better operational results by providing user-friendly and smart technologies that support the needs of their workforce

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, is proud to be named the Gold Winner for HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year by the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers in the solution providers category. More than 950 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 26 nations, and in virtually every industry, were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories.

The Stevie® Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create great places to work. Winners of the awards, named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning “crowned,” will be recognized during a gala awards dinner on Saturday, September 17 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“We are honored to be named HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year by the 2022 Stevie Awards for Great Employers,” said Sandra Moran, Chief Marketing Officer at WorkForce Software. “Our global customers are proving that empowering all employees with the smartest modern workforce communication technology is an investment that pays dividends for everyone. As businesses are facing continued disruptions and labor shortage, greater challenges are also placed on the workforce – including shift-based and deskless workers. These workers are demanding more from their employers including access to modern technology, so that no matter where an employee is doing their job, they feel heard, valued, and engaged.”

WorkForce Software and its WorkForce Suite were also recently recognized by industry analyst groups with distinguished honors. WorkForce Software earned the leadership position in Nucleus Research’s 2022 Workforce Management Technology Value Matrix report, ranking higher than all other software providers, and Oracle named WorkForce Software the Cloud HCM ISV Partner of the Year and Winner of the 2021 Oracle Cloud HCM HR Heroes Visionary Award. WorkForce Software was also named Champion in SoftwareReviews’ Workforce Management Emotional Footprint report for the enterprise market, surpassing all other vendors, and was honored as the Gold STEVIE® award winner in 2022 American Business Awards® for Innovation of the Year – Business Products Industries. Employees ranked WorkForce Software highest, earning honors alongside IBM and Google in Comparably’s Annual Ranking of Top Companies for having the Best Leadership Team. WorkForce Software was recognized as a Gold Winner in the Most Innovative Company of the Year Best in Biz Awards 2021 for the Company’s innovative and modern workforce management and employee experience platform, and was a Winner in the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards and received top honors for product innovation and value realized by its customers with its modern workforce management and integrated employee experience platform in the ‘Best Advance in Emerging Workforce Management’ category. WorkForce Software was also recognized by Ventana Research as Exemplary Value Index Leader for creating the best customer experience and delivering the best return on investment to its global customers.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company’s WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization’s needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world’s most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. When your employees include deskless or hourly workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com .

