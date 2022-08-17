MINISO Launches New Zootopia and Monsters University Blind Boxes in Thailand

BANGKOK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On August 7th, lifestyle retailer MINISO announced the launch of new ranges of Zootopia and Monsters University blind boxes at the special launch event. The event was held at one of the largest shopping malls in Thailand, the world-famous Bangkok ICONSIAM, along the bank of the Chao Phraya River.

Zootopia and Monsters University fans are invited to first pre-register online to ensure they can buy one of the coveted secret boxes in advance. They also have the chance to conduct a free exchange on site and one chance at winning a blind box at the claw machines. Each box is priced mainly between 229-299 baht.

The Rise of Blind Boxes

In Thailand, the sale of MINISO blind boxes is growing in popularity, making the “Blind Box” category one of the top five performers among all of its offline categories. Specific ranges, such as Toy Story, Disney Villains, and Snoopy sold out within weeks of being on the shelves. The MINISO blind boxes have also been one of the most searched items in the “Blind Box” category of Shopee Thailand.

A big part of the attraction is the boxes’ social media-friendly qualities – the element of surprise and the process of opening the box, which can all be captured on camera and shared with online fan-based communities. In the first half of 2022, MINISO blind box opening videos have been viewed more than 20 million times on TikTok. The Facebook MINISO Blind Box Group has over 9,000 members, each dedicated to seeking out their favourite characters.

In addition to Thailand, the MINISO blind boxes are becoming more well-liked across the globe. They are best sellers in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, where the 3.0 Flagship store in Selangor’s Setia City Mall has a unique “Blind Box” section. The toys are also growing in popularity in the United States and Canada, where the blind box range includes the popular Sanrio and Wonteddy series and in Europe, where the Disney Villains range and Winnie the Pooh were much sought after by consumers.

The market potential for blind box sales is predicted to expand rapidly in the next few years. According to data on the global toy market conducted between 2015 and 2019, the size of the worldwide toy market was valued at US$19.8 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 22.8% and expected to hit USD$32.3 billion in 2022, and this excludes the rapidly growing second-hand toy market, which is estimated at tens of millions globally.

MINISO’s Expanding Roster of World-renowned IP Licenses

MINISO’s IP strategy is an integral part of its global growth story. The company has established brand and co-branding relationships with 75 IP licensors, including Disney, Sanrio, Marvel, NBA, and Coca-Cola, that are in line with MINISO’s unique and growing customer base that is dominated by young consumers in the 18-30 demographic that are increasingly looking for emotional or experience-based products.

MINISO has successfully established and expanded its presence in Thailand with its strong roster of IP licenses. The Thai market has grown significantly and is now one of MINISO’s top five markets in Southeast Asia. Within the next few years, the company intends to expand beyond the existing 22 provinces of Thailand in which it operates, with plans to explore the huge potential of the Thai market and open stores in other over 50 provinces.

For more information, please visit https://shopee.co.th/miniso_thailand and https://www.facebook.com/minisothai/ , or contact [email protected] for details of business cooperation with MINISO in Thailand.

About MINISO

MINISO (NYSE: MNSO) operates its global business under its brand slogan ” Life is for fun “. Today, MINISO has successfully entered 100 countries and regions and opened more than 5,000 stores around the world, covering the core business districts of world-renowned cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Dubai, Sydney, and Istanbul. MINISO will continue creating joyful and high-quality life experiences for hundreds of millions of consumers around the world.

