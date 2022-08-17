AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

KPM Analytics Announces First Alveograph for Whole Wheat Flour and Dough Analysis

PRNewswire August 17, 2022

New version of Alveolab® functional and rheological analyzer achieves an industry first

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — KPM Analytics (www.kpmanalytics.com) announced today a new version of its CHOPIN Technologies Alveolab® functional and rheological dough analyzer used by bakeries, as well as milling companies, wheat breeders, and grain storage facilities. The new Alveolab® is the first Alveograph instrument able to analyze whole wheat doughs for all rheological characteristics: tenacity, extensibility, elasticity, and baking strength.

KPM Analytics

Bread and baked snack producers are increasing their use of whole wheat flours to meet growing consumer demand for healthier products. Formulations that include whole wheat and other wheat flours include bran, with various sizes, which can negatively affect product quality. Rather than using guesswork and repeated baking trials, bakers can use the Alveolab® to understand their doughs, enabling them to evaluate the quality of incoming whole wheat flours, quickly test new recipes, and quickly adjust processes to provide brand-consistent products.

“Prior to this innovation, traditional alveographs, which blow an air bubble into dough to perform measurements according to industry standards, simply did not work with whole wheat doughs,” said Lionel Bernard, General Manager CHOPIN Technologies, a product line of KPM Analytics. “This is because bran particles tend to break the protein network, thus preventing bubble formation. After a long period of research, our experts perfected new protocols that enable the Alveolab® to do what used to be impossible,” he said.

In addition to having unique capabilities for whole wheat doughs, the new Alveolab® includes upgrades in hardware and software for improved user experience. Also, now it can export data to users’ LIMS (laboratory information management systems), allowing users to integrate results with data from other systems.

The new Alveolab® instrument is easy to use and requires little training. It is self-controlled with its own cooling system, automatic water injection, and automatic positioning, crushing and blowing of the dough patties.

Existing customers may contact KPM Analytics regarding the possibility of upgrading existing Alveolab® models.

About KPM Analytics‍ 
KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, agriculture, clinical and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to uniquely solve our customers’ problems. Our product brands are AMS Alliance, Bruins Instruments, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

Media contacts:   

Melanie Scott 

[email protected]  

314.704.0053 

SOURCE KPM Analytics

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.