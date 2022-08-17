Picarro Introduces the First Automated Solution for Continuous Ethylene Oxide Monitoring

New system provides comprehensive solution for community monitoring stations and industrial fencelines

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Picarro Inc., a leading gas analytics company, today announced the first comprehensive solution for monitoring ambient levels of Ethylene Oxide (EtO or EO) at community monitoring stations and industrial fencelines. With this system, air quality networks, medical sterilization facilities, and petrochemical plants will be able to monitor and quantify low, ambient levels of EtO for months – a capability that is critical to understanding long-term exposure to this carcinogenic air pollutant. As the EPA launches a community engagement effort to publicize its long-anticipated rule change impacting commercial sterilization facility EtO emissions, Picarro is introducing this solution to replace insufficient legacy monitoring systems.

Leveraging Picarro’s advanced Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS), the Picarro Ambient Air Monitoring System for EtO offers several unique advantages. The system enables the detection of EtO down to levels previously unmeasurable by unreliable and suspect canister-based methods and legacy technologies. It provides continuous, real-time, parts-per-trillion (ppt) measurements of EtO and operates automatically for months without the need for post-processing or frequent user inputs. Passive monitoring devices such as canisters have significant data gaps and struggle with EtO detection limits in real-world conditions. In addition, these traditional methods require expert-level data analysis, advanced user training, downtime for maintenance, and significant engineering resources for integration. The Picarro solution is extremely user-friendly. Data review, setup, configuration, and integration of the system can be done in a matter of minutes, allowing new operators to be onboarded in hours not weeks.

“For nearly 25 years, Picarro has been developing advanced measurement solutions that deliver lab precision in real-world conditions,” said Joel Avrunin, Vice President of Environmental Sales and Marketing at Picarro. “With our new automated solution, customers can have confidence in their ability to precisely monitor extremely low levels of ethylene oxide for months at a time.”

Picarro EtO Solutions for Next-Generation Monitoring

The Picarro EtO solutions represent monumental advances in measurement and monitoring technology, offering unmatched stability, speed, performance, and ease of use. The EtO analyzers are available as standalone products for specific applications. The G2910 analyzer supports continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS), stack testing, and indoor air quality monitoring and enables more accurate and representative reporting of emissions for industrial sites. The G2920 ambient analyzer supports long-term monitoring of fugitive emissions at background sites, fencelines, and near communities. The Ambient Air Monitoring System for EtO, comprised of the G2920 and Zero Reference Module, improves detection limits and enables long-term, automated monitoring.

About Picarro

Picarro is a leading provider of solutions to measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases and stable isotopes across many scientific and industrial applications. Industrial solutions range from mobile leak detection technology for utilities companies to trace gas analysis for semiconductor fabrication and pharmaceutical isolators. Services providers, regulators and researchers trust our patented CRDS to enable the detection of target molecules at parts-per-billion (ppb) levels or better resolution. For more information on Picarro’s portfolio of solutions, visit www.picarro.com.

