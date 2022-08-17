CNN and Samsung join forces to focus on the power of technology for a sustainable future

HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) and Samsung Electronics (Samsung) are collaborating again on a global cross-platform campaign that highlights the power of technology for a better future. The campaign shines a spotlight on sustainable and innovative technology in a way that will engage CNN’s audiences around the world and also echoes Samsung’s vision of harnessing its technological solutions to contribute towards building a better world.

As part of this initiative, the editorial programming strand ‘Tech for Good’ has returned in partnership with Samsung. Now in its third year, the cross-platform series will explore how technology is helping people in everything from connectivity to sustainability. Hosted by CNN anchor and correspondent Kristie Lu Stout, the third season of ‘Tech for Good’ launched in July this year and consists of four 30-minute episodes airing on CNN International until November, as well as a series of digital stories on the ‘Tech for Good’ digital hub and extra content on CNN’s social platforms.

Additionally, the advertising campaign includes a new branded content series produced by CNNIC’s award winning global brand studio Create. Following the success of last year’s campaign ‘Signed with Love’ which was awarded Best Site Design by Digiday Media Awards Europe, the branded films continue to utilize human-centered storytelling to showcase how Samsung is creating innovative products and solutions with technology that put sustainability at the core of everything they do. The first film features Rob Wilson who runs Ghost Fishing New Zealand (GFNZ), a Wellington-based volunteer organization dedicated to removing ghost gear from coastal waters. It takes a deep dive into GFNZ’s clean-up missions and how recycled plastics made from discarded fishing nets have now been repurposed as components of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 smartphone series.

“We are delighted to take our partnership with Samsung from strength to strength as we tell inspiring stories about how technology is empowering people and creating positive social change. Through a compelling combination of solid storytelling, high-quality branded content production and distribution across CNN’s various TV and digital platforms, we believe this collaboration will create awareness around sustainability and inspire CNN’s audiences to play a part in building a sustainable future,” said Rob Bradley, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial.

In the July episode of ‘Tech for Good’, CNN highlighted the innovators who are tackling invisible pollution, from outer space to the deep sea. The August episode will focus on nature-inspired technologies and robotics that could someday solve some of the world’s most pressing problems.

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

SOURCE CNN International Commercial