Bitstamp Launches Industry-First 0% Trading Fee For All Assets

World’s longest-running crypto exchange introduces an industry-first today: 0% trading fee for all trading pairs it lists

Payment by Apple Pay and Google Pay will also be added to provide more convenient payment options to buy crypto

It will also launch a Learn Center for customers eager to learn more about crypto and blockchain

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bitstamp , the world’s longest-running crypto exchange, today announced the launch of “Summer of Discovery,” a campaign that introduces a number of new features to customers over the course of several weeks. Live today, the first feature is a 0% trading fee for all assets for a total trading volume of up to US$1,000 (or equivalent) over the previous 30-day rolling period. This is a first-of-its-kind offering in today’s market.

Bitstamp will also roll out Apple Pay and Google Pay integrations*, providing another payment method for customers to buy crypto. These integrations will help make it safe and easy to buy digital assets, whether someone is new to crypto, revisiting it, or looking to expand their portfolio.

Finally, customers can look forward to learning more about crypto and blockchain by tapping into Learn Center — which will provide consumers a new way to learn, so they can participate in the markets armed with knowledge and empowered to trade responsibly.

Says JB Graftieaux, CEO of Bitstamp:

“In a global survey commissioned by Bitstamp, we found that 41% of retail users just don’t know enough to get started with crypto. This summer is about coming out of the crypto winter and learning new ways to invest in digital assets and crypto within a secure, regulated exchange. For more than a decade, Bitstamp has continued to innovate while providing the best infrastructure, uptime, and customer service, and we are determined to keep doing so.”

More information on Bitstamp trading fees can be found here .

Note:

* Apple Pay and Google Pay integration will not be available to customers in Singapore.

