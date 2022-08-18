Blockchain Association Singapore announces the appointment of Annie Koh, Professor Emeritus of Finance (Practice) at Singapore Management University, to Advisory Board

Her appointment will empower BAS with vast experience in finance, academia, and governance to further drive blockchain adoption and development

The appointment will expand the current advisory board of Blockchain Association Singapore to four members

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) today announced the appointment of Annie Koh, Professor Emeritus of Finance (Practice) at Lee Kong Chian School of Business, Singapore Management University (SMU), as a member to its Advisory Board. Professor Koh brings with her vast experience in the financial and academic sectors. Her appointment also coincides with growing institutional interest, heightening demand for talent, and tightening of regulations within the digital asset sector. Professor Koh’s appointment will expand the current Advisory Board of BAS to four members.

Professor Koh is a renowned speaker, commentator, and finance expert, currently holding the role of Chairman at Prime US REIT, a Singapore-based investment trust focused on stabilised income-producing prime office assets in the United States. She also holds simultaneous roles as an independent director of AMTD IDEA GROUP, PBA Group, Prudential Assurance Company Singapore and Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. Prior to her current board appointments, she previously served on the boards of government entities GovTech and CPF, as well as HMI and K1 Ventures.

A highly sought-after financial expert, Professor Koh is also a member of the World Economic Forum Global Future Council on New Agenda for Work, Wages and Job Creation. She also chairs the Asian Bond Fund 2 supervisory committee for the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and is a committee member of Singapore’s Customs Advisory Council and HR Transformation Advisory Panel.

Professor Koh also dedicates her time in sharing financial knowledge within the private sector advising firms such as Flexxon Pte Ltd. and TOP International Holding Pte Ltd, as well as and startups such as Dedoco, Elevate Tech, Hyperscal Solutions Pte Ltd, Pyxis Maritime Pte Ltd, RABC Holdings Pte Ltd, StashAway, and SWAT Mobility. She has also been an investment committee member of iGlobe Partners since July 2010, advisor to CUBE3 Ventures since October 2021, and Asia Food Sustainability Fund since February 2022. A firm believer in giving back to the community which she came from, she also advises nonprofit organisations such as Cyber Youth Singapore and WWF Singapore.

Professor Koh has also previously held leadership positions at SMU, with her roles including Vice President for Business Development; V3 Group Professor of Family Entrepreneurship; Academic Director of Business Families Institute and International Trading Institute; Associate Dean, Lee Kong Chian School of Business, and Dean, Office of Executive and Professional Education prior to her current Professor Emeritus of Finance appointment.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Chia Hock Lai, Co-Chairman, Blockchain Association Singapore, said, “Singapore is known to be a jurisdiction with high standards, strict regulations and transparent guidance on digital assets. Professor Annie Koh’s experience will be a valuable asset in our journey to build Singapore as the premier blockchain hub, enabling professionally qualified players to discover solutions and promote best practices in a collaborative, open, and transparent manner.”

Speaking on her appointment, Professor Emeritus Annie Koh said, “Blockchain technology is perhaps one of the most exciting developments in recent times, having the potential to transform numerous industries due to its use cases. It is an honour to join the Advisory Board of Blockchain Association Singapore and play my part in the development of the blockchain ecosystem in Singapore and the region.”

About Blockchain Association Singapore

The Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) seeks to empower its members and the community to leverage blockchain and scalable technologies for business growth and transformation. The Association is designed to be an effective platform for members to engage with multiple stakeholders – both regional and international – to discover solutions and promote best practices in a collaborative, open, and transparent manner.

It aims to promote blockchain literacy and build a strong talent pipeline for the digital economy in Singapore. BAS also aims to accelerate the development of blockchain companies operating in or entering into Singapore, and their subsequent integration and acceleration into the Singapore blockchain ecosystem.

For more information, please visit https://singaporeblockchain.org/ .

SOURCE Blockchain Association Singapore