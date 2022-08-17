62 Indonesian Companies Honored as Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 62 companies in Indonesia received the coveted HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 awards.
With the theme, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the awards this year focused on the efforts of companies in promoting diversity and inculcating inclusion in the workplace, while retaining HR Asia’s stringent evaluation criteria.
In all, 21,550 employees from 305 Indonesian companies took part in HR Asia’s proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model – ranking their own employers on metrics ranging from workplace happiness and team cohesion to employee advocacy and continued job motivation. The top 62 companies who made the cut off point this year are then named HR Asia Best Companies to work for in Asia 2022 for the Indonesian market.
“HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is the only award that is judged solely by the nominees’ employees – making this the most transparent award of its kind. Equally important, with 15 markets, and over 400,000 surveys done each year – the program is also the most extensive awards for employee engagement and workplace excellence across the region”, says William Ng, group publisher of Business Media International, the owner of HR Asia.
The top three workplace initiatives most valued by Indonesian employees are policies that promote certification and the acquisition of additional skills, teamwork and assistance from colleagues in solving work-related problems, and flexible work arrangements amidst the pandemic.
However, the survey has also turned up concerns from employees, chief of which is lack of time to complete tasks, which has been made worse by a slowdown in productivity as a result of the global health crisis.
2022 marks a very special year for PT Bank Maybank Indonesia as this is their 7th consecutive year as a winner. BAT Indonesia and PT IDS Medical Systems Indonesia are 6th consecutive year winners. Notably, Ofi Indonesia, and PT Astra International are 5th consecutive year winners. These winners are presented with a gold plated version of the statuette ‘Harmonia’.
The WeCare awards are also given out to Amartha Mikro Fintek, Concentrix Indonesia, Deloitte Indonesia, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Indonesia, Indosat Ooredo Hutchinson, Maersk, ofi Indonesia, PT Alam Fintek Sharia, PT Bank Central Asia, PT Bank Commonwealth, PT Fonterra Brands Indonesia, PT Gandum Mas Kechana, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia, PT Bukalapak, PT Sasa Inti, and Sinar Mas Mining.
2022 Indonesia HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia credits Inclusive Human Resource Indonesia and DPP PMSM Indonesia as the award’s supporting partners.
“The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement, employees will feel supported in their jobs and in return will contribute to the overall business operations and post recovery growth,” Ng added.
The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.
The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement.
LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2022 (INDONESIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:
1. Amartha Mikro Fintek
2. Amway Indonesia
3. Bank Jago
4. Bat Indonesia
5. Blibli
6. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia
7. Colliers Indonesia
8. Concentrix Indonesia
9. Danone Indonesia
10. Deloitte Indonesia
11. Dentsu Indonesia
12. DKatalis
13. FedEx Express
14. Flip
15. Fwd Insurance – Indonesia
16. GSK Indonesia
17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Indonesia
18. Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation
19. Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
20. Kalbe Consumer Health
21. Kerry Ingredients Indonesia
22. Kraft Heinz Indonesia
23. Kumparan
24. Lazada Indonesia
25. Maersk
26. ofi Indonesia
27. PasarPolis
28. Prudential Life Assurance
29. PT Agrinesia Raya
30. PT Alami Fintek Sharia
31. PT Anugerah Pharmindo Lestari
32. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
33. PT Bank CIMB Niaga, Tbk
34. PT Bank Commonwealth
35. PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk
36. PT Cargill Indonesia
37. PT Fonterra Brands Indonesia
38. PT Gandum Mas Kencana
39. PT Investree Radhika Jaya
40. PT Jalin Pembayaran Nusantara
41. PT Johnson & Johnson Indonesia
42. PT Langgeng Kreasi Jayaprima (Diageo Indonesia)
43. PT Lemonilo Indonesia Sehat
44. PT Marsh Indonesia
45. PT Pegadaian
46. PT Procter & Gamble Home Products
47. PT Qiscus Tekno Indonesia
48. PT Tripatra Engineers and Constructors
49. PT. Astra International Tbk.
50. PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.
51. PT. Bukalapak
52. PT. IDS Medical Systems Indonesia
53. PT. Sasa Inti
54. PT. TELKOMSEL
55. Reckitt Indonesia
56. Rs Premier Bintaro
57. Ruanguru
58. Sinar Mas Mining
59. Taco Group
60. tiket.com
61. TikTok
62. Wipro Unza Indonesia
About Business Media International
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.
Media Contact:
Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
[email protected]
+6012-269 2701
SOURCE Business Media International