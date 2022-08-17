62 Indonesian Companies Honored as Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 62 companies in Indonesia received the coveted HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 awards.

With the theme, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the awards this year focused on the efforts of companies in promoting diversity and inculcating inclusion in the workplace, while retaining HR Asia’s stringent evaluation criteria.

In all, 21,550 employees from 305 Indonesian companies took part in HR Asia’s proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model – ranking their own employers on metrics ranging from workplace happiness and team cohesion to employee advocacy and continued job motivation. The top 62 companies who made the cut off point this year are then named HR Asia Best Companies to work for in Asia 2022 for the Indonesian market.

“HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is the only award that is judged solely by the nominees’ employees – making this the most transparent award of its kind. Equally important, with 15 markets, and over 400,000 surveys done each year – the program is also the most extensive awards for employee engagement and workplace excellence across the region”, says William Ng, group publisher of Business Media International, the owner of HR Asia.

The top three workplace initiatives most valued by Indonesian employees are policies that promote certification and the acquisition of additional skills, teamwork and assistance from colleagues in solving work-related problems, and flexible work arrangements amidst the pandemic.

However, the survey has also turned up concerns from employees, chief of which is lack of time to complete tasks, which has been made worse by a slowdown in productivity as a result of the global health crisis.

2022 marks a very special year for PT Bank Maybank Indonesia as this is their 7th consecutive year as a winner. BAT Indonesia and PT IDS Medical Systems Indonesia are 6th consecutive year winners. Notably, Ofi Indonesia, and PT Astra International are 5th consecutive year winners. These winners are presented with a gold plated version of the statuette ‘Harmonia’.

The WeCare awards are also given out to Amartha Mikro Fintek, Concentrix Indonesia, Deloitte Indonesia, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Indonesia, Indosat Ooredo Hutchinson, Maersk, ofi Indonesia, PT Alam Fintek Sharia, PT Bank Central Asia, PT Bank Commonwealth, PT Fonterra Brands Indonesia, PT Gandum Mas Kechana, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia, PT Bukalapak, PT Sasa Inti, and Sinar Mas Mining.

2022 Indonesia HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia credits Inclusive Human Resource Indonesia and DPP PMSM Indonesia as the award’s supporting partners.

“The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement, employees will feel supported in their jobs and in return will contribute to the overall business operations and post recovery growth,” Ng added.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement.

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2022 (INDONESIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

1. Amartha Mikro Fintek

2. Amway Indonesia

3. Bank Jago

4. Bat Indonesia

5. Blibli

6. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia

7. Colliers Indonesia

8. Concentrix Indonesia

9. Danone Indonesia

10. Deloitte Indonesia

11. Dentsu Indonesia

12. DKatalis

13. FedEx Express

14. Flip

15. Fwd Insurance – Indonesia

16. GSK Indonesia

17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Indonesia

18. Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation

19. Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

20. Kalbe Consumer Health

21. Kerry Ingredients Indonesia

22. Kraft Heinz Indonesia

23. Kumparan

24. Lazada Indonesia

25. Maersk

26. ofi Indonesia

27. PasarPolis

28. Prudential Life Assurance

29. PT Agrinesia Raya

30. PT Alami Fintek Sharia

31. PT Anugerah Pharmindo Lestari

32. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

33. PT Bank CIMB Niaga, Tbk

34. PT Bank Commonwealth

35. PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk

36. PT Cargill Indonesia

37. PT Fonterra Brands Indonesia

38. PT Gandum Mas Kencana

39. PT Investree Radhika Jaya

40. PT Jalin Pembayaran Nusantara

41. PT Johnson & Johnson Indonesia

42. PT Langgeng Kreasi Jayaprima (Diageo Indonesia)

43. PT Lemonilo Indonesia Sehat

44. PT Marsh Indonesia

45. PT Pegadaian

46. PT Procter & Gamble Home Products

47. PT Qiscus Tekno Indonesia

48. PT Tripatra Engineers and Constructors

49. PT. Astra International Tbk.

50. PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.

51. PT. Bukalapak

52. PT. IDS Medical Systems Indonesia

53. PT. Sasa Inti

54. PT. TELKOMSEL

55. Reckitt Indonesia

56. Rs Premier Bintaro

57. Ruanguru

58. Sinar Mas Mining

59. Taco Group

60. tiket.com

61. TikTok

62. Wipro Unza Indonesia

